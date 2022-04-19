How a Group of Projects Joined forces to Set Up the Largest AMA in the History of Crypto

The event has turned a lot of heads and caught the positive attention of many major projects – partly because of it being contradictory to the current modus operandi of cryptocurrency. Typically, synergistic relationships between blockchain companies are in the minority, as there is a pervading notion that projects are competing against one another – a misconception those taking part are keen to dispel. Indeed within an initial impassioned open letter composed by Jacob Beckley of CURE Token that set the whole collective train in motion, he explained how "difficult it can be for truly great projects to stand out to investors among the countless memes and rug-pulls;" that in contrast to being in competition with one another, "the only way [they] will scale holistically is through collaboration," and that by "working together, [they] will achieve great things."

Crypto Legends was conceived and coordinated by Jacob Beckley of CURE Token, with the help of like-minded founders it rapidly scaled. The group, which at the time of writing, encompasses, BSC News, Altswitch, Alpha Ape, Apocrypto, Bridges, BUSDX, CURE Token, DinoX, Dough Token, FEG, Forge, Glow Token, InfiniteOne, Infinity Lotto, JetSwap, KnightSwap, Lakeview, Mandox, MetaPlanet, MicroPets, Munch, Pixl Coin, Poodle, Radio Nigel, Seek Token, Sharity, SkyToken, Spartan, Trava Finance, Useless Crypto, Valor Foundation, and Whale Coin Talk.



The event is now predicted to draw the largest ever crowd for one AMA session, with numbers expected in the thousands. If successful it could not only help the companies taking part, but shift the entire DeFi landscape as a whole, moving towards a more unified space that champions genuine projects and collaborates to remove bad actors from the industry, creating a safer and more legitimate space for all.



If you would like to learn more about Crypto Legends, including what projects are currently scheduled to take part, then you can check out the official website at www.cryptolegendsgroup.com

