How A Household Chemical Could Transform A $14 Trillion Industry

FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market Commentary

LONDON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's being called the "fuel of the future" in the new age of electric vehicles, but this common household chemical was already being used as a fuel nearly 80 years ago. With a massive diesel shortage set to disrupt Belgium during World War 2, the bus system was on the verge of shutting down. This would have left millions of people without transportation while the world was in a state of complete chaos. But engineers responded, producing a state-of-the-art combustion system using an ingredient you'd never expect: ammonia. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR), TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE), BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP).



This is how ammonia is opening up a new corner of the EV market most aren't expecting. And that's why AmmPower Corp. (AMMP; AMMPF), a small energy company out of Canada, is so excited about the prospects of their new technology.

The Heavy Side of the Hydrogen Boom

AmmPower is currently developing proprietary technology that would help produce cleaner ammonia more efficiently. That's a huge deal when trillions of dollars are now flowing into ESG funds, and the green energy revolution is touching seemingly every industry.

AmmPower is building modular units to produce ammonia, and their flexible design could make it easy for anyone from farmers to giant cargo freight operators to produce and store as much fuel as they need. That's because their modular units will be scalable and stackable, so customers can buy larger models or stack more together to scale up production. And AmmPower's (AMMP; AMMPF) technology could be a huge boon for the $14 trillion shipping industry, as they could help deliver more of this green fuel to drive massive cargo ships on long journeys.

But it may also go far beyond that, as ammonia could soon be used to power everything from cars to vans, trucks, forklifts, and jets. And with over 120 ports already equipped with ammonia terminals today, the transition to this "fuel of the future" may be coming sooner than we imagined.

Billion-Dollar Companies Paving the Path

Hydrogen companies have been riding this wave to multiple billion dollar valuations even as the switch to green energy is still relatively early. But despite the buzz we're seeing about hydrogen in the media today, it also comes with a massive downside.

Because of the chemical qualities of the fuel, it can be extremely expensive to move it from one place to another. That's because the hydrogen needs to be kept at -253 degrees Celsius, which requires either high-pressure tanks or cryogenic dewars. Ammonia, on the other hand, only needs to be kept at -33 degrees Celsius, making it both easier and much cheaper to transport. Plus, ammonia (or NH3) can be used to capture, store, and transport hydrogen (H2) since ammonia can be broken down into hydrogen for fuel as well.

That means that not only can ammonia be used for fuel on its own. It can also be turned into hydrogen, which opens the market up to power both ammonia and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. With ammonia set to play a massive role in fueling vehicles both on land and overseas, this is creating an incredible blue-sky opportunity for AmmPower (AMMP; AMMPF) to dominate this market in the months ahead.



Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The Alternative Fuel Boom

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) has a massive global presence and is one of the world's largest oil companies. Shell also bets on hydrogen as one of the fuels that could help cut emissions in the shipping industry. "We believe liquid hydrogen to be advantaged over other potential zero-emissions fuels for shipping, therefore giving a higher likelihood of success," the supermajor said in its 2020 report 'Decarbonising Shipping: Setting Shell's Course.'



Just this year, BP (BP) revealed ambitious plans to create the largest hydrogen project in the U.K., looking to produce as much as 1GW of 'blue' hydrogen in the next ten years. The massive project would fuel job creation and much-needed development in the region.

"Clean hydrogen is an essential complement to electrification on the path to net-zero. Blue hydrogen, integrated with carbon capture and storage, can provide the scale and reliability needed by industrial processes," Dev Sanyal, BP's executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy explained.

In 2020, Total (TTE) and energy provider Engie applied for subsidies which, if obtained, would allow them to build the largest green hydrogen facility in France that will use only solar power to produce hydrogen. Patrick Pouyanné explained, "We have huge interest in hydrogen... We want to be a large producer at scale of clean hydrogen," reiterating the firm's ambition to become a broad energy company that is not just pumping oil and gas.

Chevron (CVX) is a global oil and gas giant founded 142 years ago by John D. Rockefeller himself. It is a leader in the industry, and the second-largest oil company on the New York Stock Exchange. Chevron is now looking to invest in low-carbon technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization, and storage in its "Plan to Deliver Higher Returns, Lower Carbon."



Baker Hughes (BKR) isn't ignoring the hydrogen boom either. In fact, it teamed up with Snam, an emerging innovator in the field to build the world's first hydrogen hybrid turbine for gas transportation that will compress and move hydrogen fuel blends through Snam's transmission network. "We've launched a green hydrogen catapult," said Marco Alverà of Snam.



By: Nicholas Moore

** IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER -- PLEASE READ CAREFULLY! **

PAID ADVERTISEMENT . This article is a paid advertisement. GlobalInvestmentDaily.com and its owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by AmmPower Corp. ("AmmPower" or "AMMP") to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing. AmmPower paid the Publisher to produce and disseminate five similar articles and additional banner ads at a rate of ninety thousand US dollars per article. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on interviews with company management, and does not (to the Publisher's knowledge, as confirmed by AmmPower) contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The Publisher owns shares in the featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The Publisher does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The Publisher will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Forward looking statements in this publication include that the global demand for ammonia and hydrogen as commodities will continue to increase; that the research and development in the energy sector will lead to adoption of hydrogen and ammonia as commercially viable fuel sources for the automotive, aircraft, marine, industrial or other sectors in the future; that governments will continue to implement initiatives supporting reduced carbon emissions and that ammonia and hydrogen will gain traction and commercial viability as potential carbon-free or low carbon fuel alternatives; that AMMP will be able to develop an efficient process and proprietary intellectual property for the production of green ammonia and that AMMP's process, if developed, will be adopted commercially to allow use of green ammonia and/or hydrogen as viable fuel sources; that AMMP will meet its proposed development program and funding milestones to develop its technology process and produce the proposed AMMP power units; that AMMP will be able to complete and establish its proposed manufacturing facility and produce ammonia power units which will be sold as commercially viable fuel alternatives; that investors will continue to seek opportunities for investment in green technologies and that hydrogen and ammonia will be considered as viable investment opportunities in the future; and that AMMP can carry out its business plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include the global demand for ammonia and hydrogen may not actually continue to increase if other energy alternatives such as solar, wind or hydroelectric are favored over ammonia and hydrogen; that the research and development in the energy sector may lead to rejection of hydrogen and ammonia as commercially viable fuel sources for the automotive, aircraft, marine, industrial or other sectors in the future, and that research may find that other fuels or energy sources provide safer, more cost efficient and/or more viable fuel alternatives; that governments may not implement the anticipated funding and initiatives to support reduced carbon emissions sufficient for ammonia and hydrogen to gain necessary traction or commercial viability as fuel alternatives; that AMMP may be unable to develop an efficient process or any unique proprietary intellectual property for the production of green ammonia or, even if developed, may ultimately fail to be adopted as commercially viable for any reason; that AMMP may be unable meet its proposed development timeline and funding milestones to develop its technology process and produce the proposed AMMP power units; that AMMP may be unable to establish its proposed manufacturing facility and produce ammonia power units, or if such units are developed, that they may not be sold as commercially viable fuel alternatives; that investors favor other clean energy opportunities than hydrogen and ammonia or that other fuel alternatives such as solar, wind and hydroelectric may be considered more commercially viable; and that AMMP may, for any number of reasons, fail to carry out its intended business plans. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://GlobalInvestmentDaily.com/Terms-of-Use. If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://GlobalInvestmentDaily.com/Terms-of-Use, please contact GlobalInvestmentDaily.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. GlobalInvestmentDaily.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: GlobalInvestmentDaily.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with GlobalInvestmentDaily.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by GlobalInvestmentDaily.com are solely those of GlobalInvestmentDaily.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact e-mail: [email protected] U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE GlobalInvestmentDaily.com