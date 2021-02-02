How a Missed Date Turned into The Nation's First On-Demand Warm Cookie Delivery Brand: Tiff's Treats Founders Sign Book Deal with Harper Horizon to Tell All

"We are very excited to work with Harper Horizon to bring you the story of Tiff's Treats!" said Tiffany Chen, co-founder and president of Tiff's Treats. "From 19-year-old college students starting in our apartment kitchen to where we are today—over 1,600 employees and 64 locations and growing—Leon and I can't wait to share with you all of the highs, the many lows and plenty of misadventures along the way."

In their first book, the Chens prove the American dream is still achievable with a behind-the-scenes look at how they built a first-of-its-kind on-demand delivery concept while juggling college classes, hustling for years to earn a profit, adding marriage and twin children to the mix, and eventually, introducing warm cookie delivery to new markets across the U.S. The book will detail some of the couple's favorite "warm cookie moments"— Tiff's Treats' true magic, the moment of human connection and happiness their warm cookies facilitate—with customers over the years. And to the thousands of cookie fans who have requested recipes or drooled over Tiff's Treats' cookie beauty shots: the book will not disappoint. For the first time ever, the Chens will share homemade versions of some of their recipes, inspired by Tiff's Treats' most popular Flavors of the Week.

"At Horizon we look to partner with authors who share the mission and values of our imprint: hard work, collaboration, and a willingness to dream big and give back. Tiff and Leon embody all of these characteristics – and more. We are proud to be partnering with them on their first book project," said Andrea Fleck-Nisbet, Publisher of Harper Horizon.

The Chens say they hope that sharing the joys they've experienced and the challenges they've overcome during their journey to success will motivate others in pursuit of their big dreams. The book is scheduled for release in early 2022, with pre-orders starting this year.

Tiff's Treats delivers classic baked-to-order cookies and brownies from more than 60 locations across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and soon, Oklahoma, and plans to continue opening stores throughout the U.S. The business has raised nearly $85 million in the last five years by firms such as Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Pixiu Investments, CIC Partners and Capstar Partners. In addition, Tiff's Treats has received recent investment from basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki and fashion designer Kendra Scott, as well as tennis star Andy Roddick and actress Brooklyn Decker, long-time Tiff's Treats fans who came on board as brand ambassadors in 2018.

About Harper Horizon

Harper Horizon is a Nashville-based imprint within HarperCollins Focus, publishing nonfiction literature across a number of categories including self-help, memoir, health and wellness, cooking, and other inspirational topics that reflect the values and cultural diversity of America's Heartland. Harper Horizon exists to empower the minds of readers to all things possible, whether that is learning a new skill, building community, improving the environment, or having the courage to embody their beliefs. Learn more at www.harper-horizon.com.

About Tiff's Treats

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 64 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina, with more than 1,500 employees, baking hundreds of millions of cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments through classic, baked-to-order cookies and specialty desserts from high-quality ingredients, and delivering them straight from the oven to the home or office, warm, in about an hour. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and top-notch customer service. The charitably-minded company continually gives back with hundreds of thousands of cookies per year donated to nonprofit organizations and most store opening celebrations benefiting a local charity. To date, Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and funds to charitable organizations. To learn more, please visit www.cookiedelivery.com .

