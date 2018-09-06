How A Workplace Strategist Sees The Future Of Work

"One of the best employee habits is honoring relationships—with colleagues, clients, and ourselves. Erica Keswin shares the science and stories from companies about how great relationships happen."



―Charles Duhigg, bestselling author of THE POWER OF HABIT

"Erica Keswin's Bring Your Human to Work is the wake-up call we need to show that building a great company is about way more than just a focus on the bottom line. Erica has created a must-read for leaders, managers, and employees trying to navigate this Dot Complicated world where work, life, and purpose meet."



―Randi Zuckerberg, CEO Zuckerberg Media, author of DOT COMPLICATED and PICK THREE

No one can argue that technology has transformed our world in myriad ways. It's allowed us to innovate rapidly, connect instantly, and get things done quickly. But it's also made the pace of life dizzying and work more overwhelming and impersonal. In the midst of our digital deluge, we have become disconnected from each other. This is bad for business and worse for people. So how can companies create workplaces and practices that encourage human connection? In BRING YOUR HUMAN TO WORK: 10 Surefire Ways to Design a Workplace That's Good for People, Great for Business, and Just Might Change the World (McGraw-Hill; On Sale September 25, 2018) author Erica Keswin shows how the future of work requires honoring relationships in everything we do, from creating our values to the way we run meetings, who we hire, how we use technology, whom we partner with, and how we evaluate and reward talent.

Keswin, who has spent over twenty years in organization and leadership development, and in the human capital space, says "Bringing our human to work is both about putting technology in its place in order to build strong relationships and about inviting technology to the table, making good use of everything that can create a more human workplace."

Chapter after chapter of BRING YOUR HUMAN TO WORK features vivid case studies from innovative brands such as Lyft, Starbucks, Mogul, SoulCycle, SquareSpace, Rebecca Minkoff, JetBlue, and many others who offer inspiration and advice on how they create and live their values; design dynamic human-centered workspaces; use technology to provide more personalized customer service; give back to inspire employees; partner with people and brands that espouse high standards; and develop cultures that emphasize relationships and allow for real human connection.

A skilled connector who has worked with some of the most iconic companies in the world, Keswin shares secrets, strategies, tools, and resources to help companies and leaders actively form quality relationships that lead to sustainable success.

Keswin offers insight into:

Understanding your company's role in the world, beyond financial profit

Encouraging employees to be healthy in body and spirit

Running your meetings with clear purpose

Making space for face-to-face interaction

Building professional development into company culture

Inspiring your workforce to give back to the community

Simply saying "thank you."

Progress is only possible when we foster connection, fairness, devotion, and joy in the workplace―all critical elements of a successful business. By bringing our human to work, we can design a workplace that is good for people, great for business, and just might change the world.

BRING YOUR HUMAN TO WORK: 10 Surefire Ways to Design a Workplace That's Good for People, Great for Business, and Just Might Change the World



By: Erica Keswin



Publisher: McGraw-Hill Education



On Sale: September 25, 2018



Price: $27.00 / Format: Hardcover



ISBN-10: 1260118096

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Erica Keswin is a workplace strategist, business coach, and the founder of the Spaghetti Project, a platform devoted to sharing the science and stories of relationships at work. Keswin was a consultant at the Hay Group and Booz Allen & Hamilton, and an executive coach at NYU's Stern School of Business. She contributes regularly to Forbes, The Harvard Business Review, Entrepreneur, and Quartz at Work. She is a powerful keynote speaker on organizational culture who has spoken at the New York Times, Virtuoso Global Forum, Alliance Bernstein, Work Human Conference, YPO Women's Leaning In Conference and Inbound Conference.

Media Contact:



JConnelly



Terri Kayden



tkayden@jconnelly.com



973-464-9790

SOURCE Erica Keswin