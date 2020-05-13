How Airstream Living Allows Couple to Enjoy Best of Both Worlds in the Time of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We live at a time when learning how to maximize not just resources but also spaces has become such an essential skill to not only survive but thrive," shares Heather DeSantis, CEO and Founder of Publicity For Good, a purpose-driven PR agency.

Heather and her fiancé, Austin Holmes, have been living and working full-time in their 23-foot Airstream since June 2019. And according to them, learning how to make the best out of the small space they share has helped prepare them for worse things to come.

"The main reason we decided to do this was to find the perfect piece of land that we can turn into a farm before we get married. Little did we know when we hit the road that weeks later, there would be a health pandemic," continues DeSantis. Every day, she manages her own team from the comforts of their RV, and she does this while enjoying some of the best views that the country has to offer.

According to Holmes, a former Navy Veteran, the Airstream may look like it's all fun, but more than the sights, what it presents is a chance to keep discovering new things. "What living in an Airstream has taught us is that there are ways to manage things better. Being able to have a more blended and intentional life, and not live your days compartmentalizing life, career, and family is very fulfilling for me. In a way, it allows you to stay balanced and provides more room for learning and growth," he says.

The couple adds that aside from having a blended life, a lifestyle that does away with the excess has allowed them to see things more clearly and to focus on things that really matter. "I just know that there will be an opportunity for a life that is less focused on roles and images, and more results-driven. This is something that modern technology affords us, and something that I think a lot of people and organizations will not hesitate to embrace given the threats to our health," she adds.

The former Miss Ohio International says that the key to successfully thriving while inside a small space is being clear and sticking to your intentions. She and her fiancé have built a routine and plan their days around this idea, which also includes sticking and growing together.

"Things can get very stressful, especially when you're together in such a small space 24/7. The first step to overcoming conflict when they arise is by acknowledging the issue and then working together to resolve it. You need to remind yourself that you are a team. We're still evolving and growing, and it's essential that we continue to go through all these together."

For more about Heather, visit https://publicityforgood.com.

