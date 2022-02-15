How Baby Boomers Can Change Health Care Like They Changed Rock 'n' Roll, Parenthood and Protests

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's 76.4 million baby boomers are used to having an outsized impact on society. Beginning with their anti-war protests in the 1960s and continuing with the way they changed rock 'n' roll, casual clothing, and parenting and have wrestled control of their health back from physicians, today's boomers are now populating continuing care communities, assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

Seventy-three-year-old Linda Mac Dougall's experiences as a holistic health practitioner and certified massage therapist working with hundreds of patients have opened her eyes to the unmet needs of these older boomers, particularly those who are searching for lives that afford them the greatest span of good health and quality of life. She wants to discuss how to change the medical model of caring for our oldest citizens into one that is client-driven.

In an interview, Mac Dougall will raise questions that can be debated including:

Do we really need excellent chefs in elder care facilities that feed residents all the sugar, fat, and harmful oils that got them sick in the first place?

Instead, couldn't they be fed organically to avoid or minimize the nutrient depletion present because of the medications they take?

Would everyone win if seniors were actively involved in how 'senior' homes were created and run?

Should assisted living, nursing homes and continuing care communities offer seniors a complete plan for living their best life instead of just a nursing plan?

Mac Dougall says, "I want things to change. Seniors don't have to get so sick and die. We can live long and healthy lives. It is a waste of human potential and costs individuals and this country way too much in so many ways to keep doing what we are doing. Health is life's bottom line."

She is the author of The SPIRIT Method of Massage for Seniors: Raising the Bar.

Praise for The SPIRIT Method of Massage for Seniors

"I found this book packed full of knowledge it would have taken me a lifetime to acquire. An easy, enjoyable read that left me with a deeper understanding of seniors and ways to effectively provide service to them on many levels. I love that clear fact that the author knows her field well, has a world of experience, and filters that all through her heart, as she brings it onto the page for me to consume. Absolutely recommend getting this book! Thanks to the author for this gift of knowledge!" — Dale Sims, CEO and lead trainer at Self Enrichment Academy

About the Author

Linda Mac Dougall is a holistic health practitioner, Certified Massage Therapist, author, teacher, speaker, and mentor who has appeared on multiple podcasts. She operates Mac Dougall Consulting for Disabilities. The SPIRIT Method of Massage for Seniors: Raising the Bar...A Primer for Massage Therapists and Caregivers is her first book. An entrepreneur, senior health advocate and senior massage therapist, she has an M.A. in counseling psychology and has worked with hundreds of seniors.

