How Bam Boom Cloud Is Changing Lives By Removing Barriers For Small Businesses And Women In Technology

"Leading by example is very important to me. I'm fortunate to have an experienced leadership team and talented employees who share this crazy idea that we can make a difference for businesses, our community, and each other. Blending passion with purpose is the foundation of our diverse culture and our clients seem to really appreciate that," Vicky shares.

Mary Thompson, Bam Boom Cloud Dynamics Angel Guru and Microsoft MVP, adds, "Vicky is amazing. She empowers all of us to be the best version of ourselves and inspires me every day to push the limits of what I can do not just for myself but for others. I feel extremely grateful to work for an organization and CEO that values and supports women in technology."

Working closely with SMBs and other Microsoft channel partners, Bam Boom Cloud is on a mission to give start-ups and small businesses affordable access to the best cloud technologies. Many of the consultants are also accountants and entrepreneurs, giving the team a deeper understanding of how to help organizations through their entire digital and business transformation journey.

"So many smaller businesses need better technology to compete and grow but think ERP is out of reach. We make it possible. We have streamlined deployment processes and offer packaged software, services, and support with manageable payments. It's truly game changing," says Vicky. "We also help other Microsoft partners grow their business. They can partner with us to serve their SMB customers if they don't have the internal resources or expertise to implement Business Central."

Named 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Business Central and runner up in 2020, Bam Boom Cloud is a rising star with no intention of slowing down says Brett Critchley, Executive Chairman. "We're excited to soon expand our global operations from the UK, US, and Canada into Ireland and Germany."

