How Biometrics Companies are Tackling the COVID-19 Pandemic
May 01, 2020, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Understanding How BioMetrics Technologies are Tackling COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Biometrics technologies identify unique, distinct, and measurable characteristics of the human body. The COVID-19 pandemic is opening up a massive opportunity for the biometrics technologies industry.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Biometrics technologies faced skepticism from the public.
- And eagerness from governments.
This report was commissioned to examine how biometrics companies are tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and to recommend areas of advancement. The research clarifies how governments and international agencies are expanding their use cases for biometrics.
They aim to curb the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus on the global economy. There is a growing acceptance of technologies that were once deemed intrusive. Demand for biometrics solutions is headed for acceleration. Biometrics technologies are being implemented and integrated into daily lives around the globe.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Before the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic
- Facial Recognition Companies
- Iris Recognition
- Gait Recognition
- Voice Recognition
- Mobile Biometrics
- Fingerprints & Mobile Payments
- Future Goals
- Meet the Founder
- Services
- References
Companies Mentioned
- Apply Pay
- Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA)
- Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH
- Duke University (sponsored by)
- Google Pay
- Hanvon
- HID Global
- IDEMIA
- Intelligent Fingerprinting
- Iris ID
- IriTech
- Megvii
- Panasonic
- Samsung Pay
- SenseTime
- Telpo
- ThalesGroup
- Vocalis Health
- Watrix
- Wisesoft
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7p9u0i
