How Blusher Is Owning The Beauty Space On Social Media

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Facebook algorithm changes, implemented in January 2018, have no doubt hit publishers hard, making organic and branded content more and more difficult to reach users on the social platform.

However, one publisher stands out from the crowd: First Media's brands, Blossom, So Yummy, and Blusher, continue seeing high numbers and engagement. Blusher, First Media's millennial beauty-focused brand, has especially seen exponential growth in an ecosystem that is crowded and hyper-competitive. By using Instagram as Blusher's experimental playground and prominent distribution platform, the brand has been able to grow to nearly 700k followers on Instagram and 4.9 million on Facebook in under a year.

How the brand reached those astronomical numbers? By creating relatable, innovative, and shareable original content and implementing the strategy of social-listening, a way for First Media to authentically extrapolate what Blusher fans want and crave. That way, Blusher is able to deliver to its audience and potential partners in terms of not just quality and high numbers, but the way its content encourages engagement and interaction, which is on average 13 times higher than that of its competitors in the beauty space. Take for example Blusher's recent heatless hair hacks video, which has amassed 37 million views and counting, or its hair styling hacks video, which has 22 million views: the brand presents its audience with accessible, fun, and useful beauty hacks that they can't help but share with friends and on their own page. But Blusher learned that their fans want smart, valuable content they can apply to their everyday lives (versus glossy, makeover-heavy videos that many publishers gravitate toward making) by diligently reading what page followers had to say and learning from that feedback.

Furthermore, by pivoting the focus to Instagram, Blusher has been able to better hone in on its voice and what differentiates it from other beauty brands. Instagram videos have seen, on average, views in the millions, and as a whole, the account has seen more than 20% growth since April 2018. By studying the virality of those videos living in the Instagram landscape under a microscope, Blusher is able to ensure the success of those same videos on Facebook, from a view-rate standpoint as well as their monetization, which makes this beauty brand ripe for advertising partnerships.

In a world where authentic virality directly correlates with the success of branded content, this is the type of content analysis creators need to be looking at. First Media especially excels at delivering branded content that speaks to its audience and reaches a colossal amount of people. In the past year, First Media has rolled out 3 branded videos with ShopRite, a major East Coast grocery store chain. In under 24 hours, the publisher saw 10 million views. It currently stands with 97 million views and 2.1 million shares, numbers that grow on a daily basis. How? By staying true to the brand's DNA. And that is exactly how Blusher has been able to establish itself as the top beauty brand in such a short amount of time.

