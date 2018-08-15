How 'Bout Them Apples! Captain Morgan To Distribute Thousands Of Apples - Err, Apple Shot Glasses? - To Launch New Apple Smash Flavor

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The art of taking shots is ripe for an upgrade. To coincide with the launch of the new Captain Morgan Apple Smash, the Captain is taking that "an apple a day" motto to the next level, giving away thousands of free apples to fans in various cities all across the country—along with some very cool supplies to help them create their very own Apple Smash shot at house parties, tailgates and other fall season festivities.

Captain Morgan Apple Smash Captain Morgan Apple Smash Captain Morgan Apple Smash Captain Morgan Apple Smash Shot

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8412351-captain-morgan-new-apple-smash-flavor/

From now through the end of October, the free apples —available only to partygoers 21+ — will be distributed to fans at Captain Morgan events nationwide. The apples will be accompanied by a tool referred to as the Apple Smasher.

Using the Apple Smasher tool is pretty easy. So easy in fact, fans can create their own shot glass using the how-to video below, exclaimed Captain Morgan.

Captain Morgan Apple Smash is a ready to serve shot of apple flavored deliciousness, jam-packed into a really cool scratch-and-sniff scented bottle (now available, FYI.) Suggested retail price is $15.99 with a 30% ABV at 60 proof. The flavorful green apple shot is perfect for all occasions.

Apple Smash joins Captain Morgan Watermelon Smash, Captain Morgan LocoNut and Captain Morgan Jack-O'Blast as the newest member to join the brand's family of deliciously flavorful shots, and is available all year-round. "Captain is always looking for the most fun way to enjoy our delicious range of flavorful shots, and what could be more fun than drinking Apple Smash out of a cored apple. This flavor is ripe for the pickin'…and drinking." said Linda Bethea, Vice President of Captain Morgan.

Share your shot with the Captain at @CaptainMorganUSA and @CaptainMorganUS. Don't forget to tag your pic using our nifty #LikeACaptain hashtag.

Let the Captain make your fun fall season even more fun by trying out this cool drink hack. And make sure, whether you're carving a shot or taking one, to do so responsibly.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan, the original party spirit, is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. As the ultimate champion of fun, Captain Morgan invites 21+ revelers to join his crew and live #LikeACaptain. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN® Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Cannon Blast, CAPTAIN MORGAN® LocoNut, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Apple Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Black Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Coconut Rum and CAPTAIN MORGAN® Grapefruit Rum. For more information, visit www.captainmorgan.com.

With great celebration comes great responsibility. When raising a glass, always do so in moderation – Captain's orders!

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Contacts: Jim Sias Joe Clarkson Diageo Taylor 704.223.2305 704.644.6912 Jim.Sias@diageo.com jclarkson@taylorstrategy.com

SOURCE Captain Morgan