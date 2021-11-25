How CIIE offers a window for multinational companies into the Chinese market

"We really believe that the CIIE is a great platform for multinational companies like Abbott to showcase the advanced technology," said Guo Jing, general manager of Abbott Diabetes Care in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

As Guo said in the interview, the CIIE offers a platform for product demonstration. A number of multinational companies like Abbott are looking for opportunities at the expo for long-term business relations with China.

German engineering and tech company Bosch participated in the CIIE for the 4th time, bringing its cutting-edge innovations to the event. Timo Wiese, the marketing director of Bosch Homecare, noted that the company was seeking precious feedbacks and solutions from the CIIE to improve. "The CIIE is really important for us," said Timo Wiese.

The CIIE, which has been held per year since 2018, aims to provide an opportunity for countries and enterprises to come into the Chinese market.

More than 80 percent of Fortune Global 500 and industry-leading companies from last year's CIIE were returning this year, according to the data released by the CIIE Bureau.

Along with the CIIE, Hongqiao International Economic Forum highlighted open development and innovation orientation and provided a high-end dialogue platform for the global political and business academic community.

Josh and Jack, video journalists from the UK and the US attended the expo and were trying to find the most eye-catching new products displayed in the six business areas featuring different industries, including food and agricultural products, automobile, consumer goods, intelligent industry & informational technology, medical equipment & healthcare products, and trade in services.

These two journalists noticed how the multinationals bringing these new technologies and services attempted to share the development achievement of the Chinese market by intriguing local attentions.

