How Comfortable Are You Baring It All? You Could Win $1K For Going Makeup Free For 2 Weeks

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's here! The chance to sleep in a little later, have time for a hearty breakfast, and maybe even watch the morning news (who does that anymore?). All you have to do is put your makeup away for a little while.

You heard right. We want to know who's brave enough to ditch the face paint and step out of their house bare-faced for two straight weeks! It's probably a terrifying thought for some of you—but that's kinda the point.

(PRNewsfoto/USANA)

Document your experience and share how a fresh-faced approach impacts your daily life. Do people treat you differently? Do you notice any changes to your skin and complexion? What part of your new morning routine will you carry over once the two weeks come to an end?

Simple, right?

And just a few short weeks from now, one lucky participant will win $1,000.

Oh, wait, you want us to sweeten the pot? Ok.

In addition to the $1,000 grand prize, we'll also give our retail customers 20% off all our Celavive skincare products! Just use the promo code: MakeupFreeWithCelavive.

But don't worry, there's no purchase required to compete in our challenge—it's just a nice incentive.

Who We're Looking For

Anyone who wears makeup on the regular!

Tips for Good Photos

Embrace the light—we want to see your beautiful face

Get up close and personal

Skip the bathroom selfie—nature is warm and gorgeous, so use it to amplify your assets

Natural Beauty Tips

Pinch those cheeks for a rosy effect

Don't skip your skincare routine, and if you're not already, use a serum to get that dewy, movie-star look you've always wanted

Put your Hydrating Eye Essence serum in the fridge to chill the metal applicator for a fresh, cool start to your day

Drink loads of water

Get plenty of beauty sleep

Contest Dates

Begins: Monday, August 26

Ends: Monday, September 9

Winner Chosen: Monday, September 16

Participation Rules



Post a bare-faced selfie or video on Instagram each day of the contest showing off your natural beauty

Hashtag every post with #MakeupFreeWithCelavive

No filters, please

All the other boring (but necessary) rules for the contest are listed below.

What we hope to get from this contest

At the end of the day, this is all about YOU! Our goal is to help you feel better, more confident, and recognize your true beauty.

We can't wait to read all about your makeup free journey!

For all media inquiries, please contact Media@us.usana.com

Official Contest Rules

There is no fee and no purchase necessary to enter the contest. A purchase or consideration otherwise given to entrants will not improve one's chance of winning.

To be considered, one Instagram social media post must be posted each day of the two-week contest showing your makeup free face.

To be eligible, participants must use the hashtag #MakeupFreeWithCelavive in each social media post.

Only residents of the United States are eligible to participate.

are eligible to participate. Void where prohibited.

Participants must be at least 18 years, or otherwise have reached the age of majority under the laws of the state where you reside.

Closing date for the contest will be Monday, September 9 at 5pm MT .

at . The winner will be notified by Monday, September 16 . If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 10 days of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and select a replacement.

. If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 10 days of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and select a replacement. Any attempts to avoid compliance with these rules will result in an automatic disqualification from the contest.

By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these rules and by the decisions of USANA, which shall be final and binding in all respects.

Taxes, if applicable, are the sole responsibility of the prize winner.

USANA is not responsible for lost, late, or misdirected on-line entries or transactions for incorrect, inaccurate, or incomplete entry information whether caused by any equipment or technical malfunction or for any human error, technical error, or malfunctions. USANA reserves the right to halt or modify the contest at any time during the contest period if events beyond their control compromise the contest's fairness or integrity.

USANA, in its sole discretion, may disqualify any entrant from participating in the contest, refuse to award points or prizes, and require the return of any prizes if entrant engages in any conduct USANA deems to be improper, unfair, or otherwise adverse to the operation of the contest or detrimental to other entrants. Such improper conduct includes, but is not limited to, falsifying personal information required during the contest.

USANA reserves the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the contest.

This contest may not be used for any form of gambling.

If for any reason the Internet portion of the program is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of USANA which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this contest, USANA reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the contest.

USANA assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries or transactions. USANA is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer on-line systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail entry or transaction to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer related to, or resulting from, participation or downloading any materials in this contest.

USANA reserves the right to use names, images, likenesses of contest winners for printed and online media to market USANA products and promotions.

For more information about USANA, please visit: www.usana.com

About USANA

USANA prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. To see our lineup of groundbreaking products, please visit us at usana.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins

Executive Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations

(801) 954-7629

media(at)us.usana(dot)com

SOURCE USANA

Related Links

http://www.usana.com

