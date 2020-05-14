How Coronavirus is Impacting Multifamily Investments and the Transaction Process

"Despite a significant drop in listings, we are seeing only a slight decrease in investor demand. Yes, underwriting is being modified. Specifically, for example, there's a downward adjustment in near-term rental growth assumptions – but because the fundamentals of the overall asset class remain, our clients are moving forward with Acquisition Campaigns," states Farese. "Going into shelter-in-place, investor demand was extraordinary, with dry powder at record levels. While there's a slowdown in immediate near-term transaction activity – as investors and sellers work to come to agreement on 'finding the floor' in collections and NOI – this pause will only serve to create pent-up demand."

Concerns about Misperception Increases Off-Market Velocity

During times of economic uncertainty, owners who had plans to sell are understandably concerned that if they do so in a widely exposed manner, "the market" may perceive them as being in "distress". Ken Hoff, Founder of Multi-Housing Equity Partners and now President, Acquisitions and Partner at Offerd has seen this before. "We saw this during the Great Recession. The fact is, heading into this current situation, transaction volume was high every month. The second and third quarters of this year were expected to see incredible volume. Why? Because owners targeting their assets for exit now made those disposition decisions a year ago, or more, long before shelter-in-place. But if you're selling during a crisis, there is a common misperception that you must be in distress. The simple solution more owners are turning to: selling Off-Market."

Uncertainty also Driving a Thirst for Data and the Accompanying Analytics.

Recovery once shelter-in-place ends will fluctuate by county depending on the prevalent industries within that geography. A deep dive into employment and job numbers categorized by economic sector can help identify areas that are most and least affected.

"Uncertainty drives a need for information," says David Luebke, Offerd Co-Founder and COO. "We've had more requests for our data and analytics than ever before. The more question marks there are in the marketplace; well, we see the result of that is a stronger desire to incorporate deeper and deeper layers of data to inform investment analysis. On a personal note, I don't see how working from home is some kind of a break; I'm working longer hours than I ever have; we're screen-sharing with our European clients early in the morning and our west coast clients late at night…"

For additional information, visit www.offerd.com.

About Offerd : A Multifamily Off-Market Acquisitions and Analytics Platform, Offerd's data (more than 10,000 categories) combined with proprietary analytics and software looks at historical, current and forecasted National, Market, Sub-Market and Property-level information to shape and execute targeted Proactive Off-Market Sourcing Campaigns specific to clients' precise acquisition strategy. Offerd is based in Austin, TX.

SOURCE Offerd

Related Links

https://offerd.com/

