How COVID-19 Has Changed the Way Eagle Technologies Operates

BRIDGMAN, Mich., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world faces unprecedented times, the health and safety of Eagle Technologies' teammates, customers, and partners remain its top priority. This temporary moment of crisis has transformed the way the company works and connects with others. As of right now, production will continue and critical infrastructure project schedules are still in place. However, Eagle Technologies has made some major operational changes.

SUMMARY OF CHANGES AND GOALS:

Eagle Technologies

In a document published on Thursday, March 19, 2020 , the Department of Homeland Security defined our business as crucial to the economic prosperity and continuity of the United States because it produces national critical infrastructure. Eagle provides Critical Manufacturing.

CISA developed an initial list of "Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers."

Therefore, we will continue to provide our high-quality world-class equipment to our Critical Infrastructure customers around the globe. Who will, in turn, deliver to all people the much-needed goods and services they have come to depend upon through high-quality transportation, energy, medical, food, agricultural and defense programs.

We will work with medical organizations in their manufacturing conversion efforts. We will help manufacturers modify their existing equipment to solve the current shortage of medical supplies.

We will continue to ensure the safety of our teammates, customers, and partners. We have implemented rigorous cleaning policies.

We have improved our remote working capabilities. More than 60 percent of our teammates are already working from home.

We will continue to review our operational policies as this situation develops. We will continue to adhere to the advice of the government and medical officials.

We will adjust each of the following policies in accordance with new legislative directives so our teammates have the latest information.

Our Changes in More Detail:

Supply Chain Management

The very first thing we did was send a letter to our supply chain partners. This information exchange provided us with insights into how our customers might be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Just like Eagle to our customers, our supply chain is vital to keeping crucial infrastructure companies operational.

Health and Safety Management

We downloaded and printed coronavirus fact sheets from the CDC website and posted these around our buildings. These signs informed our teammates, customers, and partners of the importance of frequent hand washing. In addition, hand-washing stations have been installed to encourage frequent hand washing while limiting traffic in communal restrooms.

We also initiated an intense daily cleaning of all computer keyboards, phones, door handles, touchscreens, conference areas, and other equipment.

We have restricted access to areas that are currently not in use because teammates are working remotely. Zones have been established to keep teammates localized to their project, which limits their exposure to the general environment.

We have made face masks available to teammates. These products are disinfected and quarantined for a safe time period.

We have restricted the sharing of pens and other tools.

We have restricted community offerings such as disposable utensils to avoid the potential spread of the virus through hand touching.

We have limited on-site meetings to five (5) people or fewer to ensure appropriate social distancing. All teammates who work remotely attend meetings via Skype.

"Safety and compliance have been a priority. We've been working hand in hand with our legal team to ensure we're doing all we can to inform and support our people during this challenging time." — Mike Levi, VP Finance/CFO

Health Information

We have provided the following information to all 230 of our teammates, as per CDC guidelines and our internal managerial decisions:

If you show any signs of the coronavirus, such as a fever, sore throat, cough, or breathing difficulties, please stay at home.

If you or a family member exhibit any of the above systems, please go home or stay home until further notice.

If you have been in contact with anyone who is known to have contracted the coronavirus, please go home or stay home until further notice.

Stay in regular contact with your supervisor.

Use the Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) app to consult with a physician remotely. (This service costs just $5 ).

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water. We have installed additional hand-washing stations.

Keep flat surfaces at work clean.

Don't shake hands with other people.

Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Use the masks we provide and follow CDC guidelines.

Leaders meet daily to discuss ongoing developments.

Screening Documents

We created a screening document for visitors and customers to fill out within 24 hours prior to arriving at our facilities.

Physical Screening Prior to Entry

We have implemented a policy that lets us screen all teammates and visitors entering our facilities. This screening includes:

A non-contact temperature reading via a protective barrier, which enables temperature readings at a safe distance.

A questionnaire, which asks visitors about symptoms and whether they have been in contact with someone who might have symptoms.

Reduced Visits

No suppliers or visitors can visit our facilities without permission. Going forward, we will only allow for critical essential visits.

Social Distancing Guidelines

To keep our teammates safe, we will continue to follow social distancing guidelines, where people are required to stay six feet or more apart. We will continue to follow CDC guidelines to support customers who also provide national critical infrastructure.

We have also improved our remote working capabilities, which allows us to continue operations at this time:

Improved Internet

Our IT department has moved our VPN to a higher-speed internet connection, which gives 150 teammates the ability to work on our servers from their homes.

We upgraded our VPN equipment and software to allow all teammates who use a computer to work at home.

More People at Home

At the time of writing, more than 65 percent of our teammates are already working from home. We were able to facilitate this process in less than one week.

We have asked 70 of our engineers to work from home.

We have asked nearly 30 project managers to work from home.

Most of our management and administration teammates are working from home.

Video Communication

We have used Skype to communicate in all of our meetings. At first, this was a challenge for many of our teammates as we have never used Skype to this extent. All managers have now learned how to Skype successfully and can connect to the network remotely and adjust phone/video conferencing accordingly.

"I would be at a severe disadvantage without Skype for closely and effectively managing my team. Instant messaging, quickly transitioning to voice calls, and screen sharing is a huge time saver." — Mechanical Engineering Manager

Other tools we use include FaceTime, Microsoft Teams, group text messages, and email.

Important Message to Customers

We will continue to provide our high-quality world-class equipment to our loyal customers.

The federal government has directed that all national critical infrastructure continue to operate at this time.

The Department of Homeland Security has defined businesses in the medical, pharmaceutical, food, industrial defense, auto manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and many other sectors as crucial to the economic prosperity and continuity of the United States .

People require access to these critical products and services. We will continue to provide this essential service.

We have processes and procedures in place for customers who visit our facilities to perform factory acceptance testing for shipment. We will ensure the safety of our customers at all times.

Our customers provide a valuable service to the United States. These are some of the products and services they provide:

Medical kits for hospitals

DOD production equipment

Food processing equipment

Prescription drug production equipment

Prescription fulfillment equipment

Agricultural equipment

As per an executive order from the State of Michigan, Eagle Technologies delivers critical equipment and production machines to key industries such as defense, health care, life sciences, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Our equipment is used to supply essential products to consumers across the U.S.

Eagle Technologies' services are essential, and we will continue to remain open during this mandate.

Currently, Eagle Technologies has at least 15 projects that provide products for customers in food and agriculture, health care, defense, and more. These will continue.

We are working with our supply chain partners to confirm that our essential customer base is not affected by products and services provided outside Eagle. This has been our top priority since the end of January. We are closely monitoring all our supply chains.

How We Will Help the Community

Eagle has reached out to organizations in the essential medical supply chain to see if we can help in manufacturing conversion efforts. We are willing to help manufacturers modify their existing equipment to solve the current shortage of medical supplies.

As a world-class engineering and technology company, we have the technological know-how to help these manufacturers with production solutions at this difficult time. We will continue to reach out to medical customers and offer assistance for assembly and test equipment that can expedite higher-volume supplies.

In cooperation with local authorities and health care providers, we are utilizing our additive manufacturing capabilities to manufacture PPE that is in short supply. We have three 3D printers running 24 hours a day to produce face shields for local hospitals and authorities.

In addition, our team is working on testing booth concepts for curbside testing. These booths can also be used in hospitals and other designated locations. Our team is working on three versions: A weather-resistant booth for outside testing, and a more streamlined version for hospital entrances, and a walk-up version. In all three cases, these booths will protect our health care workers.

A Message to Our Teammates

"I am extremely proud of how Eagle has adjusted to the current national emergency. We started making preparations for teammates to work from home back in February to keep our person-to-person employees safe, and we will continue to monitor the situation. Together, we can provide our essential services without interruptions." — Brandon Fuller, Partner/COO of Eagle Technologies

"Within one week, we went from 70 engineers working from their offices in Bridgman, St. Joe, and Detroit to having nearly every engineer working from home. We are extremely proud of all of our teammates during this difficult time." — Jason Cleveland, VP of Engineering at Eagle Technologies

