How Did Tratok, a Blockchain Disruptor for Tourism Achieve a Market Cap in the Billions?

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is something special about Tratok. Others in the industry raised millions from the public and are now worthless after less than two years. In contrast, the freely given Tratok has soared in the last eleven months from a value of zero to over AED 1 billion, importantly staying above this level for the last quarter. But why did they succeed? Tratok changed the world. Literally!

The Tratok token is a unique token which will be used on the Tratok Travel application to make bookings for travel and tourism services. Be it reserving a hotel room, booking a flight or renting a car, this multiplatform application will result in more economical, hassle-free arrangements for clients and service providers alike.

Rewind to September 2019, the world witnessed this in Dubai. Two UK tourists were able to achieve a dream and spend a week of five-star splendor in Dubai by using Tratok. For them, this was unthinkable before Tratok made it a reality. By empowering people to achieve their dreams, Tratok is inspiring future generations and changing the world for the better. That is why Tratok works. It makes a difference in people's lives!

How was Tratok able to deliver such an impact? Many point to the project's Chairman, Philippe Paillart, the former CEO of the largest bank in South East Asia, with over USD 338 billion under management. Others point to the pedigree of their executive team, among them the connected and unyielding Custodian Mohammed Altajir, rumored to be in the top percentile of largest crypto holders, speculation that he denies as gossip. Others finally point to the launch and delivery of their products seven months ahead of schedule, the company's existing business licenses and growing partnerships as reasons for the projects mainstream growth.

While these attributes are well above the industry standard, they are not solely responsible for Tratok's success. The truth is that Tratok's founders undertook great investment in research and contingency planning. Aided by multiple six-figure feasibility studies and thousands of industry-wide surveys, Tratok's team identified problems and tailored ideal solutions, leveraging blockchain technology to benefit the industry. Rather than simply seeing another payment method that could replace money, Tratok created a superior ecosystem that solved industry plaguing problems.

Destiny has been on the project's side. Between the UAE nurturing technology disruptors, the tourism sector outperforming and publicly-funded competitors repeatedly failing, the success of Tratok in beating milestones has been noticed and rewarded. As service providers rush to join the ecosystem, and a growing number of partnerships are announced, the Tratok star shines brighter and continues to light the way into the future. The blockchain industry has matured and speculators are being replaced with more sound heads who are beginning to understand more about the technology. Under these conditions, industry disruptors, real-world application and sound business are prospering while the mania opportunists evaporate. It is this fundamental change that will result in solid growth.

Media Contact:

Blockchain Tips Editorial Team

Email: news@blockchaintips.net

Related Files

Tratok_Whitepaper.pdf

Related Images

tratok-disrupting-the-8-2-trillion.png

Tratok - Disrupting the $8.2 trillion travel and tourism industry

The Tratok token is a unique token which will be used on the Tratok Travel application to make bookings for travel and tourism services. Be it reserving a hotel room, booking a flight or renting a car, this multiplatform application will result in more economical, hassle-free arrangements for clients and service providers alike.

Related Links

Tratok Project Homepage

Buy Tratok

SOURCE Tratok

Related Links

https://tratok.com/

