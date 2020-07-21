How Good Are You Willing To Let It Get? - 60 FEELGOOD Cards for Creatives, Healers, and Helpers

DULUTH, Minn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed Woman of Medicine, Shamanic Mentor, and Author, Sarah Bamford Seidelmann M.D. releases her complimentary card deck book to HOW GOOD ARE YOU WILLING TO LET IT GET: Daily FEELGOOD Inspiration for Creatives, Healers, and Helpers. Shipping now, this life-affirming card deck focuses on messages of inspiration and wisdom from Sarah and her magnificent spirit animal, Alice, the Elephant.

Sarah Seidelmann How Good Are You Willing To Let It Get? Card Deck Cover

Sarah and Alice created this card deck of inspiration to encourage creatives, healers, and helpers. Alice offers up thoughtful messages in a lighthearted (and sometimes salty) way, and Sarah adds her reflections along with a prompt and prayer. Themes include Humility, Moderation, Self-love, Family, Friendship, Creativity, Pitfalls & Quagmires, Addiction & Recovery, Dealing with Fear.

Primed to help people feel supported, inspired, and uplifted, this helpful card deck asks, "How good are YOU willing to let it get?" Sarah and Alice hope that your answer is "VERY good indeed!" and heartily believe this deck of feel-good cards will help you get there.

Seidelmann shares, "When I was in my early forties, I entered a midlife crisis as a physician. I came out the other side as a shamanic healer, a life coach (or as I prefer to refer to myself, a Life Obstacle Assassin), and a creative / writer. I decided to dedicate my life to doing work that creates health in myself and others. I've discovered a very special subset of people who are healers, artists, and helpers. We have magical powers, and we have unique challenges too. I created this card deck for all of us."

"Grace is everywhere. It's available in your next breath. When you've f#%ked up, breathe in understanding and exhale shame. Then go make things right. Say how you were wrong and begin taking action to set things right," is an example of Alice, the Elephant's sage wisdom shared in these cards.

Sarah Bamford Seidelmann M.D. was a fourth-generation physician living a nature-starved, hectic lifestyle until a walrus entered her life and changed everything. She is a practicing Shamanic Mentor and Woman of Medicine and leads transformational travel retreats around the world. She's also the author of the popular books, HOW GOOD ARE YOU WILLING TO LET IT GET: Daily FEELGOOD Inspiration for Creatives, Healers, and Helpers ( 2020), The Book of Beasties: with Your A-Z Guide to the Illuminating Wisdom of Spirit Animals (Sounds True 2018), Swimming with Elephants (Conari Press, 2017) and Born to FREAK: A Salty Primer for Irrepressible Humans (2012). Sarah resides in northern Minnesota, near Lake Superior with her family and two dogs.

