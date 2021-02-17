How Gross Is Your Shopping Cart?

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart Safe introduces its new Washable Shopping Cart Cover that will be around long after Covid-19 is gone. "Let's face it, Covid-19 may be going away soon (thank goodness), but germs and bacteria are here to stay," says Andi Barness-Rubin, creator of Cart Safe. "Once we learned that the quantity of bacteria found on shopping cart surfaces was higher than those found in public restrooms, we knew we needed to create a cover that would add that much-needed extra layer of protection between shoppers and shopping carts."

Washable Cart Safe Cover Cart Safe Washable

Cart Safe launched the first ever recyclable shopping cart liner in August 2020, and today is proud to announce its new washable version. The cover protects the inside of the cart, the outside of the cart, the handle and even the child seat area, and will fit carts both big and small.

Dr. Charles Gerba, a Microbiologist of the University of Arizona, conducted a study on shopping carts which showed that of the 85 random carts tested, 50% carried E. Coli and 72% contained coliform bacteria, which suggested that there was fecal material on the carts.

Until now, shoppers have dealt with these filthy carts by wiping them down with disinfecting wipes, wearing gloves, and by attempting to outsmart germs by pulling the carts by the tail or side rails—a fruitless endeavor given the research. However, with today's announcement from Cart Safe (www.cartsafe.com), keeping shoppers and their families safe from germs, bacteria and viruses has just been made a whole lot easier.

The Cart Safe washable cover is made of Polyester and Spandex and includes a drawstring to secure the cover to any size shopping cart. The cover also comes with its own carry bag for easy transport to and from the grocery store. "While the cover comes in only 1 color right now (black) we plan on making them available in colors and patterns like pink, purple, leopard print and maybe even tie dye to fit shoppers' individual personalities," adds Barness.

Contact: Stephanie Hall

480-216-5422

[email protected]

SOURCE Cart Safe