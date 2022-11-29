How Lack of Proper Security Guards Can Lead to a Lawsuit

When a business does not have proper security guards on its property to protect visitors, an injury caused by a third party can be the basis for a lawsuit says The Stoddard Law Firm

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies that own and manage property have a duty to protect visitors against violent crimes. This is true for tenants and landowners. By inviting individuals to their property for any lawful purpose, they can be liable for any injuries caused by a third party. When there is a victim of a violent crime on a landowner's property, the victim can bring a lawsuit under the theory of "negligent security."

Negligent Security

Attorney Matthew Stoddard explains that under negligent security, "A person who is injured by a third party during a violent crime can hold the business owner or tenant liable for the injury." An injured individual or family member may sue for injuries or death resulting from a violent crime.

Business Responsibilities to Ensure Safety

A company will be liable if it fails to have appropriate safety measures, such as adequate lighting, electronic surveillance, door and window locks, working controlled-access gates and properly trained security guards. Failing to supply these basic safety measures is both careless and negligent. This is especially true for businesses that see a great deal of foot traffic.

Security Guards

Security guards can help with many of these safety requirements. Security guards can patrol the property and make sure that safety measures are fully operational. Properly trained security guards are taught to watch for dangerous situations on the property and prevent attacks. This is especially true when you consider recent mass shooting events. However, the security guards must be adequately trained and not act negligently.

Negligent Security Lawsuits

When someone is the victim of a crime at a commercial establishment and wants to bring a civil lawsuit, a law firm will look to see if there is a pattern of violent crime on the premises and if the lack of reasonable security features has contributed to the individual's injury. If the injured individual wins at trial, they may recover general damages (including pain and suffering, mental and emotional suffering and loss of enjoyment of life), special damages (including current and future medical costs, lost wages and property damage) and punitive damages (for injuries from willful, wanton or malicious misconduct).

About The Stoddard Law Firm

Matthew Stoddard of The Stoddard Law Firm is an experienced negligent security lawyer. After starting his career representing corporate interests, he now prefers to represent victims who have been harmed because of the negligence of others. The Stoddard Law Firm focuses on offering peace of mind to their clients through aggressive advocacy for their rights.

