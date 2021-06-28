How Much Do UFC Fighters Earn? (20 Highest Paid Fighters Revealed!)

OSIJEK, Croatia, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent months, the earnings of UFC fighters have been a hot topic. To find out how much money UFC fighters are getting, Way of Martial Arts ( https://wayofmartialarts.com/ ) carried out a study.

Because data for 2021 is not yet available, the following numbers are those collected from 2020.

UFC fighters made $147,965 on average in 2020. That is the 0.88% increase from $146,673 in 2019.

219 fighters (38% of the roster) earned six figures in 2020, and the highest-paid UFC fighter was the former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, with $6,090,000 (not including PPV bonuses).

UFC fighters make money mainly through the paychecks they receive after a fight. Each fighter signs a contract for a certain amount of fights, and they are paid a fixed amount of money each time they step inside the Octagon.

In general, we can divide fighters' payouts into three categories based on the contracts they received from the UFC:

- Lowest Tier: from $10,000 to $30,000 per fight

- Middle Tier: from $80,000 to $250,000 per fight

- Highest Tier: from $500,000 to $3,000,000 per fight

In addition to the figures above, here is the list of highest paid UFC fighters (career earnings):

Conor McGregor : $15,082,000 listair Overeem: $9,569,500 Khabib Nurmagomedov: $8,680,200 Anderson Silva : $8,112,000 Michael Bisping : $7,135,000 Georges St-Pierre : $7,037,000 Jon Jones : $7,025,000 Mark Hunt : $6,304,000 Donald Cerrrone: $6,155,000 Junior dos Santos: $5,970,000 Daniel Cormier : $5,726,000 Vitor Belfort : $5,455,200 Andrei Arlovski: $5,409,000 Brock Lesnar : $5,080,000 Nate Diaz : $4,891,000 Mauricio "Shogun" Rua: $4,755,000 Rashad Evans : $4,735,000 Lyoto Machida: $4,585,000 Frankie Edgar : $4,568,000 Stipe Miocic: $4,488,000

For more information, check: https://wayofmartialarts.com/how-much-money-do-mma-fighters-in-the-ufc-make/

