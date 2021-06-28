How Much Do UFC Fighters Earn? (20 Highest Paid Fighters Revealed!)

Way of Martial Arts

Jun 28, 2021

OSIJEK, Croatia, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent months, the earnings of UFC fighters have been a hot topic. To find out how much money UFC fighters are getting, Way of Martial Arts (https://wayofmartialarts.com/) carried out a study.

Because data for 2021 is not yet available, the following numbers are those collected from 2020.

UFC fighters made $147,965 on average in 2020. That is the 0.88% increase from $146,673 in 2019.

219 fighters (38% of the roster) earned six figures in 2020, and the highest-paid UFC fighter was the former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, with $6,090,000 (not including PPV bonuses).

UFC fighters make money mainly through the paychecks they receive after a fight. Each fighter signs a contract for a certain amount of fights, and they are paid a fixed amount of money each time they step inside the Octagon.

In general, we can divide fighters' payouts into three categories based on the contracts they received from the UFC:
Lowest Tier: from $10,000 to $30,000 per fight
Middle Tier: from $80,000 to $250,000 per fight
Highest Tier: from $500,000 to $3,000,000 per fight

In addition to the figures above, here is the list of highest paid UFC fighters (career earnings):

  1. Conor McGregor: $15,082,000
  2. listair Overeem: $9,569,500
  3. Khabib Nurmagomedov: $8,680,200
  4. Anderson Silva: $8,112,000
  5. Michael Bisping: $7,135,000
  6. Georges St-Pierre: $7,037,000
  7. Jon Jones: $7,025,000
  8. Mark Hunt: $6,304,000
  9. Donald Cerrrone: $6,155,000
  10. Junior dos Santos: $5,970,000
  11. Daniel Cormier: $5,726,000
  12. Vitor Belfort: $5,455,200
  13. Andrei Arlovski: $5,409,000
  14. Brock Lesnar: $5,080,000
  15. Nate Diaz: $4,891,000
  16. Mauricio "Shogun" Rua: $4,755,000
  17. Rashad Evans: $4,735,000
  18. Lyoto Machida: $4,585,000
  19. Frankie Edgar: $4,568,000
  20. Stipe Miocic: $4,488,000

For more information, check: https://wayofmartialarts.com/how-much-money-do-mma-fighters-in-the-ufc-make/

