How Much Do UFC Fighters Earn? (20 Highest Paid Fighters Revealed!)
Jun 28, 2021, 08:38 ET
OSIJEK, Croatia, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent months, the earnings of UFC fighters have been a hot topic. To find out how much money UFC fighters are getting, Way of Martial Arts (https://wayofmartialarts.com/) carried out a study.
Because data for 2021 is not yet available, the following numbers are those collected from 2020.
UFC fighters made $147,965 on average in 2020. That is the 0.88% increase from $146,673 in 2019.
219 fighters (38% of the roster) earned six figures in 2020, and the highest-paid UFC fighter was the former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, with $6,090,000 (not including PPV bonuses).
UFC fighters make money mainly through the paychecks they receive after a fight. Each fighter signs a contract for a certain amount of fights, and they are paid a fixed amount of money each time they step inside the Octagon.
In general, we can divide fighters' payouts into three categories based on the contracts they received from the UFC:
- Lowest Tier: from $10,000 to $30,000 per fight
- Middle Tier: from $80,000 to $250,000 per fight
- Highest Tier: from $500,000 to $3,000,000 per fight
In addition to the figures above, here is the list of highest paid UFC fighters (career earnings):
- Conor McGregor: $15,082,000
- listair Overeem: $9,569,500
- Khabib Nurmagomedov: $8,680,200
- Anderson Silva: $8,112,000
- Michael Bisping: $7,135,000
- Georges St-Pierre: $7,037,000
- Jon Jones: $7,025,000
- Mark Hunt: $6,304,000
- Donald Cerrrone: $6,155,000
- Junior dos Santos: $5,970,000
- Daniel Cormier: $5,726,000
- Vitor Belfort: $5,455,200
- Andrei Arlovski: $5,409,000
- Brock Lesnar: $5,080,000
- Nate Diaz: $4,891,000
- Mauricio "Shogun" Rua: $4,755,000
- Rashad Evans: $4,735,000
- Lyoto Machida: $4,585,000
- Frankie Edgar: $4,568,000
- Stipe Miocic: $4,488,000
