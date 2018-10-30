How "No More Vodka In My Orange Juice," Second Edition Began New Concept in Recovery

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, Amazon best-selling author Justin Daniels released the Second Edition, No More Vodka In My Orange Juice, with a FREE download available on Halloween at JustinDaniels.com. The memoir reveals how two trips to alcohol and drug rehabilitation treatment centers helped Justin find sobriety and clarity on how he would innovate the recovery industry.

"Addiction is the issue, but wellness is the solution," said Justin, who went on to help hundreds of people through recovery before selling Clarity Way® in 2013. "Everyone has their own story, their own journey, and I hope by reading mine they will see there is hope, and take their own steps toward a wellness journey."

The book has more than 50 positive reviews on Amazon, including one from celebrity radio talk show host and rehab psychotherapist, Sherry Gaba.

"An inspirational story about one man's consequences, which ultimately led to a growing compassion, commitment and 'clarity' of what addiction treatment can look like when you add purpose and passion to a program," Gaba said.

After writing No More Vodka In My Orange Juice, Justin sold Clarity Way and agreed to a 5-year hiatus from the industry. This gave Justin time to search for a new approach to helping the industry. Instead, the opportunity found him. Today Justin and his family have returned to the industry, with a new book coming out in January, in which Justin continues his true story, and targeting the next generation in No More Weed In Our House.

Many suggest Justin Daniels brings a new meaning to the term self-made. He has successfully owned and operated a disaster restoration business, construction company, flooring company, daycare business, and real estate holdings. In spite of all his outward success, Justin faced his own struggles with addiction. After going through two drastically different rehab stays before finding clarity and his purpose in life, he is living proof that anyone can achieve a fulfilling and sober life. His message has hit local and national airwaves including CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX News, CNN, NPR Radio, as well as national magazines Redbook, Psychology Today, Good Housekeeping, and Addiction. Today, Justin is on a mission to help others find their own wellness solution. Join Justin at JustinDaniels.com.

