How On-Scene EMS Access to Past Medical History Using ERinfo May Improve Care

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERinfo is revolutionizing medical identification technology with its innovative medical ID service. With ERinfo, on-scene EMS can quickly identify the patient and access their past medical history, which can improve care in an emergency situation.

During an emergency, every second counts. First responders need to be able to quickly assess the situation and make decisions about the best course of action. Having access to a patient's past medical history can help them do this. For example, if a patient has a history of heart problems, the first responder will now be able to know that this patient needs to be a taken to a hospital with the right capabilities.

How does it work? First responders take a photo using their mobile device, which is uploaded to the ERinfo platform. Using facial recognition software, ERinfo matches the photo to the profile that the patient provided, and first responders instantly gain access to the medical information. Furthermore, first responders can also alert that patient's emergency contacts as soon as possible through the ERinfo app.

Having quick and easy access to a patient's medical history can help EMS providers make more informed decisions about treatment and care. More than one million unconscious or non-communicative patients arrive annually at Emergency Departments, and ERinfo can help provide information that may save their life.

Learn more about how ERinfo is helping to elevate patient care and increase chances of survival during emergencies at www.erinfo.me .

About ERinfo:

ERinfo, Inc. is a software company based out of Miami dedicated to providing first responders and medical professionals across the country with lifesaving patient information using facial recognition technology. Real-time retrieval of critical information and emergency contact notification can improve patient outcomes and help reduce treatment times and healthcare costs. https://erinfo.me/

