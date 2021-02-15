How One Small Mattress Company Is Disrupting a 30 Billion Dollar Industry

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SaniSnooze™, a subsidiary of MedMattress.com, is thrilled to launch the only mattress specifically created for users suffering with bedwetting and nighttime incontinence. Research shows that over 5 million children and 25 million adults suffer from some sort of urinary incontinence in just the United States alone. It's our mission at SaniSnooze to get children, adults and individuals with disabilities back to sleep faster and keep their mattress core clean and dry all night long.

For decades consumers have struggled to find a product that truly prevents urine and other fluids from compromising their mattress. SaniSnooze mattress technology creates an impermeable waterproof barrier reducing the risk of moisture entering the mattress core and allowing it to last for years to come with no risk of deterioration.

SaniSnooze is offering a variety of incontinence products designed for newborns, toddlers, children, adults, individuals with disabilities and persons weighing up to 500 pounds. All SaniSnooze products provide exceptional protection from nighttime accidents by utilizing a high performance, soft-touch, fluid proof fabric allowing for a quick and easy cleanup. Made with waterproof membrane protectors, SaniSnooze™ technology protects your mattress core from fluids in addition to household allergens, mold, mildew, moisture, dust mites and bed bugs.

Gillian Peralta, President of MedMattress.com and SaniSnooze explains why these incontinence mattresses will revolutionize the mattress industry. "At SaniSnooze, we understand that every person is unique, as are their needs for a mattress. By offering multiple mattress options for every age group and type of incontinence we can work to improve sleep hygiene and minimize the discomfort that accompanies bedwetting."

About SaniSnooze

SaniSnooze is based in West Bloomfield, Michigan alongside its subsidiaries MedMattress.com and DiaMedical USA. All mattresses are handmade in the United States and include CertiPUR-US® foam without formulated mercury, lead and other heavy metals and is backed with a 30-night performance-based guarantee.

More information about SaniSnooze Waterproof Incontinence and Bedwetting Mattress can be found on SaniSnooze's website SaniSnooze.com or by calling 844-510-0100.

Contact Info:

Jeff Ambrose, CEO

Organization: SaniSnooze

Address: 7013 Orchard Lake Rd, Suite 110, West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Phone: 844-510-0100

SOURCE SaniSnooze

Related Links

http://SaniSnooze.com

