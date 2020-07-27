How One South Florida Real Estate Company Continues to Help Tenants and Patrons During COVID

KENDALL, Fla., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After taking the initiative in March to help their tenants get through the shutdown brought on by the pandemic, Suchman Retail Group (SRG) is now taking steps to help tenants get safely back to business.

SRG has installed ultraviolet lighting in the HVAC systems at the office center on one of their properties while continuing to run enhanced social media campaigns to highlight the goods and services their tenants have to offer.

Landlord provides tenants outdoor seating in parking lot to help them stay in business.

Several of their shopping centers also feature outdoor seating, well-spaced for social distancing and surrounded by locally made custom wood dividers, with plans in the near future to add overhead shade and rain protection.

As they have since March, SRG continues to make masks available to their tenants to hand out to customers who enter their places of business in an effort to help reinforce recommended and mandated safety measures.

"COVID-19 continues to be a significant risk to health and to our economy," said Philip Leitman, General Manager of SRG.

"If we really want to get this under control and get the economy going again, we all have a role to play, and that includes following the safety recommendations of masks and social distancing," he added.

Suchman Retail Group is headed by Lawrence Suchman, who is the second generation of Suchman real estate developers living, leading and contributing to our community.

"Because small business is the lifeblood of our community's economy, we want to make sure we're doing everything possible to keep everyone safe so we can avoid another shutdown," he said.

For more information, contact Alicia Zamorano, [email protected].

