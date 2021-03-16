How One WOC Writer is Using Email Newsletters to Bypass Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the age of entertainment where creators can reach their audiences directly, one WOC writer is making a name for herself outside traditional industries by releasing an original, illustrated short story every two weeks through her free newsletter. By signing up through her website, ivuomatellsstories.com, fans of Ivuoma Hall's immersive fiction can enjoy the Los Angeles based creator's stories far before Hollywood gives her a platform to share them.

The cover art for the Vega: A Sci-Fi Adventure Podcast Ivuoma Okoro is a writer, illustrator, and podcaster building a platform outside traditional industries.

The newsletter, which Hall christened The Story Machine, was born out of the lack of opportunities she experienced first-hand for women and writers of color in the entertainment and publishing industries.

"I would have never chosen to launch a newsletter to help my writing career before moving to LA," says Hall, who left North Texas in 2016 to work in television in the city. "But now that I have one, I seriously wish I started it sooner. Any person of color is going to work hard to get their foot in the door in whatever case. But this way, there's the benefit of connecting directly to the incredible people you're making the work for as well as actually putting things in the world with your name on it."

For Hall, launching content with her name on it is nothing new.

In 2018, she premiered a fiction podcast called Vega: A Sci-Fi Adventure Podcast!, a project born out of her Culver City apartment that started as a spec TV pilot. Before long, she realized the opportunity to plant roots in podcasts, an industry on its way up. Now, by March of 2021, the one-woman show has collected more than 167,000 unique listeners and continues to grow as Hall develops the scripts for its second season.

The Story Machine is Hall's attempt to expand on the success of her podcast. Each installment starts out with a prompt. Collected from posts she sees while scrolling through social media or as quotes from books she's enjoying, these off-beat starting points are all Hall needs to jettison readers into her whimsical and often humorous story worlds. Just recently she added original illustrations to each edition.

"Though the newsletter is free to receive, it is a crowd-funded," Hall says. "So for me, the illustrations are the cherry on top that lets readers know this is a unique, high-value piece of art, something that's worth putting money behind."

Readers can head to ivuomatellsstories.com to sign up for The Story Machine and for more information on Hall and her work.

