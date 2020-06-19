How Personal Injury Attorneys Adapt to Multiculturalism

HOUSTON, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PINES and GOLDENZWEIG Law Firm as El Caballero Defensor works with the Hispanic community always on their mind and are committed to always contributing their grain of sand for the community. With the idea of using our legal defense services to represent and defend Spanish-speaking Hispanic victims, we have launched our brand new website www.AyudaEnAccidentes.com. Through this new website, we strive to inform the Hispanic community about our services and reinforce our commitment to them.

Attorneys Erick Pines and Stephen Goldenzweig have been representing victims for more than 20 years and have an extensive list of successful cases where the rights of victims resulting from accidents have been respected and their due compensations have been granted

The Hispanic community is, has been, and will continue to be very important to the whole El Caballero Defensor team. Since being established, El Caballero Defensor has defended the rights of countless Hispanic victims who have suffered anywhere from automobile collisions to fatal accidents. We have successfully represented hundreds of Hispanic victims and obtained for them the compensation they deserve.

We know the Hispanic community is growing in Texas and in the United States overall. This growth is the reason why El Caballero Defensor wishes to and has started implementing the Spanish language in its communication platforms. It is important for us to build a bond and grow together as a community.

Our website has been designed with the Spanish-speaking Hispanic community in our minds. The website includes a lot of important information for anyone who has suffered an accident. Information such as informative videos created by our own team and frequently asked questions and answers can be found in our new website. We also included information directly related to El Caballero Defensor such as the origins of our firm, our firm members, summaries of our areas of expertise, and questions answered by experts. Asides from our new website, you can also see these changes implemented on our Facebook page under the name of "El Caballero Defensor".

Pines & Goldenzweig, PLLC is a full-service personal injury and accident law firm based in Houston, TX who is here to help you. Contact El Caballero Defensor by calling 713-489-4410 or 713-766-0000 for Spanish assistance. We at El Caballero Defensor have over 20 years of experience helping victims like you have their voices heard and their rights protected.

Call us to schedule your free consultation or go to www.AyudaEnAccidentes.com for additional information.

