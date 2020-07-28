How Pets and Farm Animals Handle Death, According to Momma the Chicken and Elmo the Squirrel

MYSTIC, Conn., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Mello isn't your average psychic. Besides reading humans, she also has the unique ability to read animals. Even dead ones.

She realized she had this unique gift, while playing with her pet pigs Smoker, Joker and Poker when she was a kid on her parent's California farm. Since then, she hasn't been able to eat pork.

She has been featured as one of the best five psychics in the U.S. by JosepVinaixa.com, and has a weekly podcast.

"One Wednesday afternoon, I received this random message asking if I could read a dead baby squirrel named Elmo," said animal intuitive and psychic medium clairvoyant Nancy Mello. "I started laughing. So, I thought why not. This was the first time I ever read a live or dead squirrel."

The squirrel was raised by her client's daughter and died of injuries after falling from a tree. When the client sent a picture of Elmo, Nancy read the squirrel and saw what happened. She sensed that Elmo's life was quick and happy. She also saw the squirrel had broken its back and died of internal injuries.

"As I read the squirrel, I could sense the squirrel knew it was dying and would be with its family. I could also see Elmo running back and forth with an image of a piece of corn. I wrote it down and sent a text to my client. Immediately, she started laughing."

Later, the client sent a video of Elmo confirming the animal running back and forth between her daughter and her boyfriend as they were feeding it a piece of corn.

Recently, someone else contacted Nancy to find out why her pet chicken, Momma died. The client didn't have any pictures but Nancy still tried.

"I saw a chicken running around in circles, terrorizing a dog. When I told the client, she started laughing," said Nancy.

The client confirmed that Momma the chicken ran in circles around the dog. Apparently, it loved to annoy the dog. But the chicken and dog were friends.

"I also had a feeling that Momma got excited when her owners came home from work because it could sense the client by smell. I didn't know chickens had a good sense of smell and neither did my client," said Nancy.

After Googling it, they were amazed to find chickens have an acute sense of smell, which confirmed everything Nancy said. She could also see an image of a happy chicken just running around with feelings of joy.

Nancy could also sense the chicken died of natural causes. Ironically, the dog died within an hour.

"Momma just perched down in her hutch and was ready to go. For animals, death is just that simple. There's no fear or anything, it's just time to go. Pets and animals seem to have a unique understanding when it's time and they're going to be with us in a different form."

Since 2019, she's helped hundreds of human and animal clients. Nancy isn't your average crystal ball psychic. The down-to-earth millennial also lifts weights and is married to a naval officer.

"My first dog client was named Cleo. Her owner thought she was supposed to die in January but the dog told me she's not ready to go yet. I couldn't believe the dog actually gave me a bucket list, which included going to the shore and chasing birds."

After a few months, the owner called saying it was time.

"When I saw the dog, she raised her head, looked at me and I could hear her say, are you here to take me? She knew a vet was coming to put her down and she was ready to go. She told me there was a black dog waiting for her."

"It's my goal to fund scientific research to understand how those with intuitive abilities use their brain differently. By knowing this, we'll have a better understanding how the brain works and how we can help others," said Nancy.

Personal appointments start at $50 and animal appointments start at $35. Group sessions can also be arranged.

For further information, or to schedule an interview contact Nancy Mello at [email protected] or 1-860-829-9444.

