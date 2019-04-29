How Research Can Transform the Delivery of Healthcare: UPMC Conference Highlights Accelerating Patient-Centered and Comparative Effectiveness Research in Learning Health Systems

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The UPMC Center for High-Value Health Care and the Wolff Center UPMC will host a conference on Tues., May 7, 2019 focused on ways to utilize the latest research and new methodology to transform health care systems: "Accelerating Stakeholder-Driven Patient-Centered Outcomes Research (PCORI)and Comparative Effectiveness Research in a Learning Health System."

The one-day conference will be held at the Marriott City Center in downtown Pittsburgh, Pa. At this unique event, attendees and speakers will have the opportunity to demonstrate how patients, payers, providers, researchers, and other stakeholders can work collaboratively to support health systems in overcoming key barriers to conducting patient-centered outcomes research and comparative effectiveness research.

"New research can help to accelerate the transformation of health care in numerous ways. That's why we're so pleased to partner with PCORI to address many important issues in health care today, and we appreciate their support to offer complimentary registration to all conference attendees," said James Schuster, MD, chief medical officer of the UPMC Insurance Services Division.

Keynote speaker Joe V. Selby, MD, MPH, executive director, PCORI and an accomplished researcher with 35 years of experience as a family physician and clinical epidemiologist, will share valuable insights that will help attendees become more knowledgeable and prepared to promote the transformation of health care within their organizations.

In addition to the keynote address, three moderated panel discussions and an interactive workshop session will highlight practical strategies for conducting patient-centered outcomes research and comparative effectiveness research within health care organizations, common barriers to such endeavors, and viable solutions to overcoming them. The conference will incorporate the collective knowledge, experiences, and perspectives of patients, providers, payers, health systems, researchers, policymakers, community organizations, and funders.

Tamra Minnier, MSN, RN, FACHE, chief quality officer at UPMC said, "As an academic medical center with a focus on evidence-based patient care, we are excited to showcase the opportunity to understand how to transform the health care systems of today to the higher quality and effective systems of tomorrow."

There is no cost to attend, but in-person space is limited. The event will be streamed live for those who are not able to attend in person. For more information about the conference and a link to the livestream for virtual viewing, please visit https://www.learninghealthsystemconference.com/ or email LrningHealthSysConf@upmc.edu.

About the UPMC Center for High-Value Health Care

The UPMC Center for High-Value Health Care, housed within the UPMC Insurance Services Division, translates the work of the UPMC Health Plan, Community Care Behavioral Health, and the organization's additional integrated partner organizations into evidence-based practice and policy change for improving health care quality and efficiency and the overall health of the population. Many activities are conducted in UPMC's unique payer-provider laboratory and supported through grants and contracts carried out in partnership with community organizations and government agencies. UPMC is a global health enterprise and one of the nation's largest integrated health care delivery and financing systems. UPMC and its Insurance Services Division recognize and embrace the value of collaboration in achieving an equitable, high-quality, and efficient health care system that meets the needs of diverse populations. For more information, visit www.upmchighvaluehealthcare.com.

About the Wolff Center at UPMC

The Wolff Center at UPMC is the coordinating and connecting function of high quality and safety care and improvement. We partner with UPMC leadership, hospitals, physicians, departments, and insurance colleagues to improve the way we deliver health care to our patients. https://www.upmc.com/about/why-upmc/quality/about.

SOURCE UPMC Center for High-Value Health Care