How Retailers are Making Changes to their Returns Policy During the COVID-19 Outbreak
This report investigates the actions being taken by retailers, in the UK and internationally, to improve the safety of their delivery methods and the impacts this has on delivery times and costs.
The report also analyses the changes retailers are making to their returns policies during the COVID-19 outbreak, and how these are communicated to shoppers.
Scope
- The majority of retailers are unable to offer click & collect as stores are closed, although there are exceptions.
- Local third-party pickup points are an alternative option but this fulfilment method requires contact upon collection, so consumers may be wary.
- Contactless delivery is key to protect consumers and delivery workers, and retailers must highlight these options clearly to build confidence among online shoppers.
- Retailers are expected to see an increase in returns for orders placed shortly before the lockdown, as new outfits are now rendered redundant by shoppers for the foreseeable future.
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary of the impacts of COVID-19 on delivery and returns
- Retailer communications about delivery and returns
- Delivery and returns propositions throughout COVID-19
- Retailers that have halted UK online operations
- Delivery
- Contactless delivery: The UK
- Contactless delivery: China
- Contactless delivery: The US
- Fulfilment methods: click & collect
- Fulfilment methods: third-party pickup
- Delivery saver schemes
- Consumer opinions
- Returns
- Issues with online returns during COVID-19
- Online returns methods: contactless returns
- Online returns methods: third-party pickup
- Buy now, pay later options
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- ASOS
- boohoo.com
- Boots
- Dada
- Debenhams
- DoorDash
- DPD
- Dunelm
- Fenwick
- GrubHub
- H&M
- HEMA
- Hermes
- Instacart
- JD Sports
- JD.com
- John Lewis & Partners
- LK Bennett
- Lush
- M&Co
- Marks & Spencer
- Matalan
- McDonald's
- Meituan
- Moss Bros
- Net-a-Porter
- New Look
- Next
- Parcelforce
- Paul Smith
- Postmates
- PrettyLittleThing
- Quiz
- River Island
- Royal Mail
- Russell and Bromley
- Screwfix
- Starbucks
- The Outnet
- TK Maxx
- Topshop
- UberEats
- Urban Outfitters
- Very
- Yodel
- Zara
