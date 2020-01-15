How Schools are Expanding the Definition of Student Success

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) today released a series of ten profiles highlighting schools that are expanding the definition of student success by going beyond academics -- to more fully consider the developmental needs of the whole child. Each of the schools reflect elements of Comprehensive Student Development (CSD), a research-based framework designed to ensure that every young person enters adulthood with the knowledge, skills, habits, and agency to thrive in a changing world.

"Student success is often defined in academic terms, alone. These schools are expanding that definition to include identity, physical, mental, and emotional factors that can have a profound impact on why -- and whether -- students thrive," said Brooke Stafford-Brizard, Director of Whole Child Development at CZI. "They reflect the experiences of educators that are translating theory into practice. We hope that their stories can support other schools as they expand their own definitions of student success."

The CSD framework, described in an accompanying brief, is rooted in six "universal" domains: academic development (which includes content areas like math, science and social studies), cognitive development (which addresses skills such as perception, attention and executive function), identity development (which involves the values and passions that drive an individual's sense of purpose, and understanding of how culture and community shape them), physical health (such as nutrition, fitness, and sleep), mental health (including how well students cope with stress, and make meaningful social connections), and social emotional development (which covers intra- and inter- personal skills and mindsets such as self-awareness, self-regulation, resilience and curiosity).

The ten schools highlighted in the report represent a wide range of states and regions, types of school, a diverse educator population, and students from pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade.

The Atlanta Speech School (the School) is one of the nation's most comprehensive centers for language and literacy. Through four academic programs, the School serves 363 students, from infant to sixth grade, who are acquiring "the language and literacy abilities essential for deciding their own future and making the greatest possible impact on the lives of others." To ensure every student is successful, the school combines a rigorous focus on students' cognitive and academic development with an emphasis on social-emotional and physical wellbeing.

"These schools are demonstrating the transformative potential of an approach to learning that values -- and capitalizes on -- the unique experiences, strengths, and needs of children as individuals," said Stafford-Brizard. "They are connecting research to practice by building school and classroom environments that reflect the very best of learning and developmental science, and the ways in which we all develop."

