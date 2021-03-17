How Sweet It Is! Andy's Frozen Custard® Celebrates 35 Years Of Serving Treats And Smiles

OSAGE BEACH, Mo., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy's Frozen Custard is celebrating 35 years of serving the World's Finest Frozen Custard with delights and surprises all year long. Kicking off the celebration this Friday, March 19, the same day the original Andy's Frozen Custard opened 35 years ago in 1986, Andy's™ will offer 35 cent BOGO Concretes at participating locations from 3 – 5 p.m. Treat lovers who purchase any size Concrete (with the mention of the 35th anniversary promotion!) will get a second small, one-topping Concrete for just 35 cents.

"This Friday starts the beginning of a whole year of celebrations, special events and promotions designed to surprise and delight our loyal customers as well as give back to the communities that have welcomed us as family," said Andy Kuntz, president of Andy's Frozen Custard. "We are proud of what we have accomplished over these three plus decades, but nothing makes us prouder than being the treat of choice for family outings and special occasions. We love knowing that kids celebrate the last day of school with one of 300,000 minis we typically donate each year. Seeing our parking lots filled with families enjoying Andy's as part of a good old fashioned hometown tailgate brings us joy."

Andy's focus on family and community stems from its long history as a family-owned business with a desire to bring a slice of hometown America to each and every location. The Andy's Frozen Custard tradition started in Osage Beach, Missouri when John and Carol Kuntz embarked on a new frozen custard endeavor. Their treat quickly became a legend at the lake, and soon took nearby Springfield, Missouri by storm.

At the first Springfield location, John and Carol worked long hours teaching the business from the ground up to their son Andy and his future wife Dana. The young couple's fanaticism for a supreme product and unmatched customer service never wavered. Always striving to expand and improve Andy's Frozen Custard, Andy and Dana have taken the brand to new heights, with locations throughout the Midwest and beyond.

At the heart of each Andy's is a fun work environment, where everyone shares in the passion that not only brought Andy's to life, but keeps it going strong. With a primary focus on product quality, Andy's only uses the finest ingredients and ensures that the frozen custard is always made every hour. Baked goods that are used as toppings, such as brownies (available year-round!), pumpkin pie, shortcake, and cookies, are baked fresh at the store. Seasonal fruits and freshly roasted pecans puts Andy's frozen treats in a category all their own.

Andy's hallmarks, which include a history of consistent quality, constant innovation, speedy service and daily celebrations, have inspired a 35th anniversary partnership with motorsports for 2021. Andy's will be sponsoring the No. 3 Andy's Frozen Custard Chevrolet driven by Austin Dillon in this year's NASCAR Cup Series. The car will debut in the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The partnership is an evolution of a longstanding relationship between Andy's, Richard Childress Racing and Dillon, last year's NASCAR Cup Series race winner at Texas Motor Speedway and the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion. Fans of Andy's and racing alike will delight in a "3-Crete" frozen custard treat late-Spring, which will include some of Dillon's favorite toppings. Details about additional aspects of the partnership will be announced soon.

Offering safe, lightning-fast drive-thru lanes and walk-up service windows, customers can also grab a pint, quart or a 'Pick 6™' on-the-go. Each Andy's Anywhere™ item is hand-packed fresh, hard-frozen and placed in a convenient carrier or to-go bag. Each treat is fresher than anything in the grocery aisle and well-worth an extra stop on the way home from the market to enjoy at home with family or at socially distanced gatherings.

Andy's Frozen Custard locations are open year round from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff are focused on quickly serving treats within 90 seconds or less of order. Bright neon lights, a well-lit parking area and benches allow guests to enjoy treats at Andy's or at home.

Customers can download the Andy's Frozen Custard app to take advantage of touchless payment options and join the Yum Squad loyalty club to receive a free Concrete after the first visit. Sweet treat lovers can stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy's, including news about seasonal menu offerings and limited-time-only specials, on Instagram (@AndysFrozenCustard) and Facebook (@AndysFrozenCustard) or via Andy's website.

About Andy's Frozen Custard

Founded in 1986 in Osage Beach, MO by Andy's parents John and Carol Kuntz, Andy's Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for 35 years, giving ice cream the "cold shoulder" by scooping, mixing and presenting handcrafted frozen custard treats with speed and a smile. Since the beginning, the family has had one dream: to share what makes them happiest with everyone else, and to warm hearts, one scoop of frozen custard at a time. With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy's has grown into the nation's largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and 97 company-owned and franchised stores across 14 states proudly serving the World's Finest Frozen Custard. Andy's also offers the 'Yum Squad Loyalty Club,' designed to say "thank you" to loyal customers by earning points to redeem towards a free treat for every dollar spent. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit www.eatandys.com .

