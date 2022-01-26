How Team Schoeneman is becoming the nation's most trusted disaster expert

A. Schoeneman recently secured millions in building damage, furniture damage, and loss of income cover for a hotel in Nashville that was destroyed by a tornado, right before COVID-19 lockdowns swept across the U.S. and the world. The insurance company covering the hotel was unwilling to pay for the damages, arguing that due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and the way that global lockdowns impacted tourism, the hotel would have failed anyway. Like loss adjusting for fire damage, team Schoeneman has years of experience in completing claims adjustment for tornado damage, too. That's why picking the right public insurance adjuster is crucial.

A. Schoeneman's insurance claims adjuster team was able to turn this around for the Nashville hotel and put them on the road to recovery. The team secured enough money to repair the building damage incurred by the tornado ($6 million), as well as funds to repair and replace furniture. They even ensured that each employee was able to continue to receive a paycheck despite the inclement weather that affected the hotel's ability to weather the storm of the Coronavirus.

Thanks to A. Schoeneman's hardworking team, rather than losing their business, income, and years of reputation as a hotel, Nashville is once again one hotel the richer. The total amount our team secured exceeded $12 million – enough to fairly compensate for all damage while putting the wellbeing of all involved first.

Although the A. Schoeneman headquarters is based in Chicago, they are passionate about helping American businesses with claims adjusting all over the country, as well as being a dedicated public adjuster and go-to emergency contractor for residential homeowners that face unexpected property damages due to inclement weather.

Make an unfair fight fair again. Fight with A. Schoeneman in your corner.

If you'd like to get assistance with loss adjusting for fire damage, tornado damage, pipe bursts, water damage, and more, contact A. Schoeneman today on +1 773-539-7446 for a free claim review, or visit their website at https://aschoeneman.com/.

SOURCE A. Schoeneman