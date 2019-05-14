How Teksan Makes a Difference With Power Solutions Around the World

Teksan , which exports approximately 60% of its production to more than 130 countries foremostly UK, Holland, Greece, Poland, Russia, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, Algeria, Libya, Kenya, Thailand and so on, distinguishes against competitors through its technology, R&D, and innovations.

Company that innovates tailor-made power solutions for major projects such as construction, telecommunication and data center projects, retailers, hotels, hospitals, residences, mining facilities, financial institutions, sport centers and industrial plants, has noteworthy references like Anfield Stadium (UK), Raiking Hospital (Thailand), Allai Newroz Telecom (Iraq), Rejal Alma Sewage Treatment Plant (Saudi Arabia), ING Bank Haagse Port Investment Banking (Holland) and so on.

Teksan, one of the few companies in the world that can use hybrid power generation technologies, is also differentiated with its natural & biogas driven cogeneration-trigeneration systems, which utilize renewable sources to deliver higher energy efficiency rates up to 90%, and decrease the payback period of the investment to a short span such as 2-3 years while to reduce carbon emission by 40%.

Teksan Hybrid Genset, a solution where diesel engine and battery bank can be integrated to renewable resources such as solar and wind to power off-grid projects such as telecom towers and oil drilling platforms, decreases payback period of investments up to 1,5 years by reducing fuel consumption up to 65%. Teksan's Lighting Towers, solutions which also have hybrid power technology, are being used particularly in the enlightenment of outdoor areas such as construction sites and provides savings in fuel consumption up to 73%. In addition to the savings in fuel consumption, Teksan's environmentally friendly hybrid solutions also decrease operational expenses through longer service intervals that can be handled with fewer technical personnel and delivers extended economic life of the engines due to lower engine operation times.

For further information regarding Teksan you may visit: www.teksan.com.

Contact:

Deniz Saglam

denizsaglam@teksan.com

SOURCE Teksan

Related Links

https://www.teksan.com

