How The Field Of Orthopedics Is Reaping The Benefits Of Stem Cell Treatment

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stem cell therapy has received attention across the world for its countless medical uses, especially in the field of orthopedic surgery. Our bodies have an amazing capacity for self-healing, and stem cell therapy utilizes cells naturally present in our bodies to heal injury and even certain medical conditions by regenerating healthy tissue. Stem cell therapy is known as a type of regenerative medicine for this reason.

Stem cells are basic cells with the ability to differentiate, divide, and change into any type of specialized cell found within the body. Stem cells are commonly taken from a patient's bone marrow and then injected into a targeted area to help heal an injury or repair damaged tissue.

At Movement Orthopedics, Dr. Jeffrey Carroll , together with Forever Labs , is using mesenchymal stem cells harvested from patients' own tissues to treat a comprehensive range of orthopedic and sports medicine conditions. We collect stem cells from your body's own bone marrow, which are then concentrated and injected into your injured, damaged, or diseased areas. Forever Labs offers the opportunity to "bank" your stem cells for later use.

Stem Cell Use in Orthopedics

While new stem cell treatments are constantly being developed, its use in the field of orthopedics has been promising.

Many effective, cutting-edge orthopedic treatments involve stem cell therapy – which aids pain relief and recovery time, increases mobility and, most importantly, may eliminate the need for medication and invasive surgery such as joint replacements.

Patients who go to an orthopedic surgeon for stem cell therapy are getting the best of both worlds.

First, they get specialized orthopedic knowledge. Orthopedic surgeons are experts in diagnosing and treating injuries and conditions that affect the musculoskeletal system: bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, nerves, and connective tissue.

Second, stem cell treatments provide a wide variety of advantages over many orthopedic surgical options. These advantages include:

Stimulating a natural healing response by using the patient's own cells instead of artificial implants or prosthetic replacements

Possibly eliminating the need for surgery

Treating conditions often deemed too extensive for repairs, such as degenerative disc disease or arthritis

Avoiding post-treatment complications or risks that can occur with surgery

A majority of patients who undergo stem cell treatment report a significant improvement within just one to two days and experience a complete restoration of the damaged or injured ligaments, tendons, and cartilage within about 28 days.

Stem cell therapy treatments are customized to an individual patient's needs, according to the nature and severity of the injury.

Most people undergo stem cell therapy to:

Help regrow needed cartilage cells

Reduce inflammation in joints and soft tissues

Slow down cartilage degeneration

Decrease pain

At this point, stem cell procedures in orthopedics are still at an experimental stage and are not covered by insurance, however Dr. Carroll is using stem cell therapy with great success. We have helped many patients return to work, play, and normal activities pain free after fractures and nonunions, ACL and other ligament tears, degenerative discs, arthritis, and other conditions. Call (586) 436-3785 or request an appointment online today for stem cell treatment in our Clinton Township office.

