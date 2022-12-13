How This CEO is Helping H-1B Visa Holders Amid Mass Layoffs

No grace, period. Amid mass layoffs at companies like Meta, Twitter, and Cisco - H1B Visa Holders will have 60 days to find a new job.

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Manoj Shinde of IT-focused staffing firm tCognition is stepping in and offering to prioritize placements for anyone recently laid off on an H-1B visa to find a new job. The company has launched a new portal, JobsforH1B, specifically to help candidates find new opportunities during the crunch. On the Jobs for H-1B site, candidates can explore roles and get connected to tCognition's client base.

Truth be told, Shinde, a former H-1B holder himself, has made more than his fare of trips back and forth to his native country of India. A relative unknown outside the world of talent solutions, tCognition has helped thousands of candidates from all over the globe land roles for companies of all sizes.

"tCognition has long been a dark horse in the staffing world," said Shinde. "I empathize deeply with those affected by the mass layoffs. I wanted to use our relationships with employers to help what I call "dark horse" candidates; H1B holders who have laid off — land quality roles during that 60 day period."

For more information on tCognition or if you are an H-1B holder actively seeking to transfer your H-1B visa, visit www.tCognition.com or apply directly at www.jobsforh1b.com.

