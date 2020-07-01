How to Build Back a Low-Carbon Economy Globally: RMI Stimulus Series

BOULDER, Colo., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) has produced six reports for its Green Stimulus and Recovery series to guide national responses to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. The series presents guidance for stimulus and recovery investment that can help countries build back better and advance low-carbon economies to deliver a cleaner, healthier, more just, and more resilient future.

The six reports introduce core principles of green stimulus and recovery and present country- and region-specific recommendations for investments and policy actions specific to the United States, China, India, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Caribbean.

"Stimulus and recovery investments will be vital to our collective rebuilding," said RMI CEO Jules Kortenhorst. "If these investments are strategically targeted, they can help us simultaneously address this current crisis and the climate crisis."

The six reports in the Green Stimulus and Recovery Series are:

Global Stimulus Principles: The Economy We Build Should Not Be the Same Economy We Decarbonize : presents four principles to guide global stimulus efforts.

presents four principles to guide global stimulus efforts. US Stimulus Strategy: Recommendations for a Zero-Carbon Economic Recovery: recommends four programs to support short- and long-term recovery in the United States .

recommends four programs to support short- and long-term recovery in . Achieving a Green Recovery for China : Putting Zero-Carbon Electrification at the Core: proposes four programs to realize economic growth and sustainable recovery in China ; co-authored by the Energy Transition Commission.

proposes four programs to realize economic growth and sustainable recovery in ; co-authored by the Energy Transition Commission. Green Stimulus in the Caribbean : Resilient Distributed Energy Resources Can Support Job Creation and Economic Diversification: presents a framework for stimulus in the Caribbean and analyzes opportunities provided by distributed energy resources.

presents a framework for stimulus in the and analyzes opportunities provided by distributed energy resources. Towards a Clean Energy Economy: Post-COVID-19 Opportunities for India's Energy and Mobility Sectors: articulates a framework to support India's clean energy future; co-authored by NITI Aayog.

articulates a framework to support clean energy future; co-authored by NITI Aayog. Green Recovery Stimulus in Africa : A Springboard for Increased Local Resilience and Economic Growth: presents opportunities for sub-Saharan countries to guide their recovery towards green, resilient pathways.

Download the reports: https://rmi.org/stimulus-white-papers

Media Inquiries please contact:

Nick Steel, Media Relations Manager, T: +1 347-574-0887, E: [email protected]

Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI)

RMI transforms global energy use to create a clean, prosperous, and secure low-carbon future.

For more information, visit www.rmi.org or follow us on Twitter @RockyMtnInst.

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Institute

Related Links

http://www.rmi.org

