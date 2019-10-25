How to Build Your Brexit Plan 2019: A Playbook to Help Multinationals Prepare for Brexit, Even When Resources are Limited

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "How to Build Your Brexit Plan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive overview of how to prepare for Brexit. Understand your exposure and learn the 6-step planning process to ensure your business is ready.

Brexit will disrupt business as usual in the UK, as well as multinationals' planning in such a critical market in their global portfolios. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), healthcare & life sciences, chemicals, industrial manufacturers, and technology MNCs are all exposed to Brexit and its ramifications in various ways.

Building a Brexit plan that helps them address these challenges doesn't require huge teams or significant resource allocation, however. To make preparing for Brexit less daunting, multinationals should follow a structured process and select the most essential steps.

This report recommends simple, actionable steps companies can take to prepare for Brexit and build Brexit plans quickly and efficiently, even if resources are limited.

What you will learn

Detailed 6-step process to build your Brexit plan

Implications for multinationals - understand your exposure

An actionable Brexit planning template to use right away

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

About This Report

Brexit: Why it Makes Sense to Plan

What UK GMs are Saying

The Business Case for Contingency Plans

Brexit Plan Basics

Brexit Plan: Introduction

Evaluate Your Value Proposition

Think of Your Competitors' Strategies

Recommended Brexit Planning Process

Step 1: Understand Your Exposure

Checklist: FMCG/Consumer

Checklist: Helthcare & Life

Checklist: Chemicals

Checklist: Industrial Manufacturers

Checklist: Technology

Step 2: Create a Brexit team

The Brexit Team: Participants

Getting Everyone to Build the Brexit Plan

Brexit Team: Communicating With HQ

Step 3: Work With Scenarios

Brexit Scenarios Overview

Plan With Scenarios

Recommended Brexit Scenarios

Step 4: Assess Brexit's Impact on Your Business

Brexit Exposure by Industry

Brexit Implications Across Sectors

Besides Risks, Focus on Opportunities

FMCG/Consumer Goods - Negative Impacts

FMCG/Consumer Goods - Opportunities

FMCG/consumer Goods - Actions

Healthcare & Life Sciences- Negative Impacts

Healthcare & Life Sciences- Opportunities

Healthcare & Life Sciences- Actions

Chemicals - Negative Impacts

Chemicals - Opportunities

Chemicals - Actions

Industrial Manufacturers - Negative Impacts

Industrial Manufacturers - Opportunities

Industrial Manufacturers - Actions

Technology - Negative Impacts

Technology - Opportunities

Technology - Actions

Step 5: Model Demand and Costs Based on Brexit

Model FutureDemand In Light of Brexit

Step 6: Monitor Regularly

Monitor Regularly

Actions to Take

Sources

Appendix: Brexit Plan Template

Brexit Plan: Pricing & Business Strategy

Brexit Plan: Trade Terms

Brexit Plan: Movement of Goods

Brexit Plan: Regulation

Brexit Plan: Supply Chain

Brexit Plan: Talent

Brexit Plan: Demand Dynamics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vogh6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

