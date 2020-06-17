How to Clean Up Your Summer Grilling Game

So, when you're thinking about what to feed your family off the grill, it should be a breeze, and you shouldn't have to choose between good and good for you. Next time you turn on your grill, consider these tips for creating healthier, flavorful meals you can feel confident serving.

Keep it simple. Skip the complicated recipes that call for a wide variety of ingredients, a multitude of steps and long cook times. Instead, seek out products and dishes that are made with ingredients you recognize and have just a handful of instructions. This will ensure less time in the kitchen and more time with loved ones.

Focus on seasonal, clean ingredients. Get inspired by your local farmer's market. One of the best parts about summer is the abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables that can add flavor and nutrients to your plate. Plant-based meat, like the burgers, ground and sausages from Lightlife, are also a healthier swap for traditional animal meat products. The pea protein-based product line features only simple ingredients, like pea protein, beet powder and red bell pepper, and are non-GMO, gluten-free and soy-free, perfect for use in recipes like this Burger with Grilled Pineapple and Honey Garlic Barbecue Sauce.

"I know how hard it can be to create fast and flavorful meals that the entire family will love," said Dan Curtin, president of Greenleaf Foods. "That's why we're focused on making delicious food with the cleanest ingredients possible. The fact that they're all plant-based is just a bonus."

Don't forget the sides. Food should be a source of confidence, with everything enjoyed in moderation. To balance your spread of burgers and hot dogs, consider serving fresh asparagus or sweet corn in place of other salty, processed options. Fruits like peaches and pineapple work well on the grill, too, but remember to group produce by similar cooking times.

Aim for a quick and fun cleanup. Perhaps one of the most overlooked secrets to a stress-free meal is to cut down on cleanup. A backyard barbecue can be one of the easiest messes to maintain as most of the prep is done outside on the grill. Try setting up a buffet line on your deck or patio where your family can build their burgers with customized toppings, like cheese, veggies and sauces. Then add a little bit of fun by putting on your favorite music playlist to help make a simple, everyday meal feel even more special.

Visit lightlife.com to discover more plant-based recipes and solutions.

Burger with Grilled Pineapple and Honey Garlic Barbecue Sauce

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 2

2 rings freshly cored pineapple

2 Lightlife Plant-Based Burger patties, thawed

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup baby arugula

2 sesame seed burger buns, lightly toasted

1/4 cup crispy fried onions

2 tablespoons honey garlic barbecue sauce

Heat grill to medium heat. Grill pineapple slices 4-5 minutes per side until grill-marked and slightly caramelized. Cut slices in half and set aside. Wipe down grill to cook burger patties.

Season burger patties with salt and pepper, to taste. Grill 4-5 minutes per side until burgers are evenly browned with internal temperature of 165 F.

To assemble, layer handful of baby arugula leaves on toasted bottom buns, top each with burger and two cut slices each of grilled pineapple. Sprinkle on crispy fried onions, drizzle with honey garlic barbecue sauce and place toasted sesame seed bun on top.

