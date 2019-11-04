How to Host a Friendsgiving Feast

While the two "holidays" generally involve the same ideals – showing appreciation for loved ones, whether family or friends – cooking for both can be a challenge during this busy season. Consider these quick and easy ideas from the Friendsgiving experts at Sabra to celebrate this vibrant event with your closest friends.

Decorations

Plenty of planning and preparation goes into Thanksgiving festivities, which makes Friendsgiving an opportunity to take a step back and focus on simplicity. Keep your table decor clean and modern, like an understated black-and-white design, where food and fun can take center stage.

Attire

Friendsgiving strikes a delicate balance between a reunion of companions and just an excuse to spend time with your closest cohorts, which can make a normally tricky decision even more difficult: what to wear. Try aiming for the more casual look, or try something low-key and fun like a pajama party.

Food

Because Friendsgiving is usually celebrated within a week or so of Thanksgiving, whether it's before or after, most guests will be tired of turkey and stuffing – meaning it's time to think outside the box. For just enough of a twist on traditional seasonal taste, try making plant-based versions of your childhood favorites.

This Hummus Mashed Potatoes recipe is a perfect example – creating a dairy-free and gluten-free version of the classic dish that's bursting with unexpected flavors. Alternately, if you're hosting this year, these Sweet and Savory Cranberry Hummus Bites can hold over a hungry crowd. For another simple snacking solution, pairing a dip like Sabra Hummus, available in more than a dozen flavors, with pita chips or baby carrots may be your party-perfect appetizer.

Hummus Mashed Potatoes

5 cups yellow potatoes (about 6 potatoes), peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes 1/4 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste, divided 1 1/3 cups Sabra Classic Hummus 2 tablespoons olive oil or coconut oil

fresh pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

Place potato cubes and 1/4 teaspoon salt in medium-sized pot with enough water to cover. Bring to boil and simmer over medium heat about 30 minutes, or until fork tender.

Drain potatoes and place back into pot over medium heat until moisture comes out and potatoes appear dry, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

In same pot using potato masher, mash potatoes. Mash in hummus and oil, followed by salt and pepper, to taste.

Serve topped with fresh parsley.

Sweet and Savory Cranberry Hummus Bites

9 teaspoons whole berry cranberry sauce 12-14 tablespoons Sabra Classic Hummus 24 slices French-style baguette, sliced about 1/4-inch thick 5 teaspoons fresh chopped herbs, such as parsley (optional)

Open cranberry sauce can and stir well.

Spread about 1/2 tablespoon hummus on each baguette slice.

Place 3/4 teaspoon cranberry sauce on top of hummus on each baguette slice.

Garnish with fresh herbs, if desired.

