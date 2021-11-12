How to launch an NFT or DeFi project without technical skills - Unity Project

Anyone can be behind the next Shiba Inu token (recently overtaking Deutsche Bank with a $30 billion market cap), Safemoon, or NFT collection – their very own competitor to Cryptopunks or Bored Apes.

How Unity Project Works

NFTs and Cryptos are here to stay – there's no doubt about that, with Bitcoin making a new all-time high this week approaching $70,000 – but today only a few technically skilled developers can launch projects on the Blockchain, which is unfair. Unity solves this.

Unity Project has been launched by serial entrepreneurs in order to bring non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) to the masses.

Unity is a cross-chain platform that connects individual artists with their community and aims to tokenize online communities and creators' work, bringing their ecosystem into the digital age.

'Social tokens will grow into a trillion-dollar industry. It's the biggest thing I've ever seen' – Reveal Vision's Raoul Pal, former hedge fund manager at Goldman Sachs

Millions of online entrepreneurs are expected to move to the Blockchain for investment and networking opportunities in the coming years and decades.

They're not going to want to learn to code – Unity's aim is to act as a 'Blockchain as a service' platform, the same way software as a service (SAAS) startups revolutionized Web 2.0, and form a bridge between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0, so anyone can launch their project with advanced coding skills or knowledge.

Unity will connect and work with the most popular social media platforms, online businesses and big tech companies in the crypto space.

Much of the tech needed to launch the Unity platform is already in place, and a private sale of Unity NFTs for early investors will take place on Nov 15th.

Buy Unity Project NFTs

To get involved with Unity and be an early adopter of the project, interested individuals can now get their hands on one of their NFTs.

Owning a Unity NFT will give individuals access to the private presale of the Unity token and more lucrative benefits, including voting rights and rewards on the project.

The private mint sale is planned for November 15th, followed shortly by the public mint sale on the 19th. Read the full roadmap, meet the development team and join the official Telegram and Discord communities at the Unity website.

– Website: https://www.unityproject.co/

– NFT site: https://www.unityproject.co/nft

SOURCE Unity Project