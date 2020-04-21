How to Make Virtual Sales Meetings Just as Good as Face-To-Face

PORTLAND, Ore., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, all salesforces are virtual salesforces… and for teams that aren't prepared to sell their ideas virtually, revenue targets are being seriously impacted. To slow this sales slump, teams must quickly learn strategies that will help them build (or maintain) trust, rapport and authenticity with clients and prospects.

The Presentation Company (TPC) has published a guide to help sales reps incorporate business storytelling techniques into the online environment and sell even the most complex products and solutions to the toughest buyers. Without this critical skill, sellers are at risk of putting their already precarious numbers at even higher risk for the remainder of the year—or longer.

Access "How to Make Online Sales Meetings Just as Good as Face-To-Face" here.

Virtual Sales Meetings Require Storytelling, Pre-planned Interaction, and Presence

The guide outlines three important components for successful virtual sales meetings:

A rock-solid narrative

Pre-planned interaction with buyers using visual and verbal cues

and cues Strong executive presence.

The guide also provides practical business storytelling tips and examples to ensure a two-way dialogue with buyers via frequent, prescribed interaction and addresses how to integrate purposeful visuals that provide sellers a roadmap—giving them the flexibility and confidence to boost their online presence.

About the Presentation Company

The Presentation Company—a certified women-owned small business out of Beaverton—helps sales teams turn data, insights, and ideas into persuasive business narratives quickly and with confidence. For two decades TPC's workshops have helped the world's top brands to tell visual stories that powerfully connect with their audience. Ready to create a culture of storytellers at your organization? Learn more here.

For more information about using storytelling to sell in a virtual setting, contact: [email protected].

