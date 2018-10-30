How to Prepare Your Massachusetts Home for the Holiday Season

"We love the holidays, but they can take a toll on your home's plumbing and heating systems," said Ryan Williams, general manager of 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric. "Impromptu disasters can strike from either heavier than normal use or from periods of vacancy, so it's best to prepare regardless of where you and your loved ones will be spending your time."

Williams and the experts at 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric recommend the five following tips to ensure a worry-free home:

Clean and treat the disposal – When entertaining for the holidays, disposals will be used much more frequently. Make sure to run an all-natural cleaner through the system weekly, and avoid putting grease, stringy vegetables and harder items like eggshells into the unit to mitigate possible odors and avoid clogs and poor performance. Likewise, if traveling for the holidays, make sure to clean the unit well with a natural treatment to avoid returning to unpleasant smells. Inspect the water heater – The water heater will work harder during the colder months anyway, so it is important to check the heating element in the interest of efficiency and lower energy bills. If family is staying over, the unit will incur heavier use. A clean, corrosion and scale-free element will help the unit replenish its supply of hot water faster. For a nearly infinite supply of hot water and further efficiency improvements, consider upgrading to a tankless system. Verify smoke and carbon monoxide detectors – Whether staying home and entertaining or traveling, it is vital that smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors be tested and operational. It is recommended that safety systems like these be replaced at least every five years, and batteries should be changed at least twice a year. Change air filters – It is important to change filters on a routine basis, but consider swapping to a new one early in the cycle before holiday guests arrive. Having more occupants in the home will introduce more dust and debris, and a fresh filter will help keep the air clean. Replacing the filter before leaving the home vacant for an extended period will help eliminate the chances of returning to a stuffy-feeling home.

For more information about preventing untimely holiday mishaps, please call 1-888-CALL-128, visit www.call128.com .

About 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, was founded in Lynnfield, Massachusetts more than 25 years ago. Since their start, 128 PHCE has expanded and grown to become Eastern Massachusetts' most trusted and consistent plumber, heating and air conditioning service company with over 2,000 5-star reviews online. For more information, call 1-888-CALL-128 or visit www.call128.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

Related Links

http://www.call128.com

