How to Protect the Health and Well-Being of Frontline Caregivers

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protecting the health and well-being of our healthcare providers is critical, as they continue to risk their lives serving on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study published in a recent Journal of the American Medical Association found that, among 1,257 healthcare workers working with COVID-19 patients in China, 50.4% reported symptoms of depression, 44.6% symptoms of anxiety, 34% insomnia, and 71.5% reported distress. Nurses and other frontline workers were among those with the most severe symptoms.

Among the many issues facing healthcare providers are fears about contracting the virus and spreading it to their loved ones, lack of adequate protective equipment, limited staffing, long hours, and a deep sadness about the loss of life.

"COVID-19 has taken a tremendous toll on an already stressed healthcare system. Supporting the mental health of our healthcare providers is a key component in the fight against this disease," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful. "eMindful has a proven history of supporting medical providers and delivering outcomes, and we continue to evolve our program to address their changing needs during this crisis."

eMindful , the only organization to demonstrate the longitudinal impact of mindfulness for providers, offers a Medical Professional Mindfulness Program (MPMP) to help providers address the stress, compassion fatigue, and burnout of their profession.

"Healthcare providers are our national heroes dedicating their lives to caring for others with the disease," said Erin Sharaf, program creator and eMindful expert teacher. "This program allows us to help healthcare providers care for themselves, so that they can better care for their patients."

The Medical Professional Mindfulness Program is the only mindfulness solution that is developed by healthcare professionals for healthcare professionals. The program includes one-on-one sessions with a medical professional mindfulness expert, relevant on-demand content that fits into their busy schedule, and practical strategies to cope with the unique demands of their profession.

eMindful will hold a webinar for National Nurses Day at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6. Participants will learn about the solution and gain complimentary access to it. To learn more, register here.

