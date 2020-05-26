How to Reduce Scarring and Relieve Pain and Stress With the Dolphin Scar Release Kit for Home Therapy

TORONTO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarring is the number one reason why most people suffer pain. Besides taking drugs for pain management, there really hasn't been any effective way of treating it at home until now.

"The Dolphin Scar Release Kit is the first and only home treatment device that can effectively reduce scarring, to relieve its pain and stress," said Dolphin Spokesperson Kelly Armstrong, OTR/L, SIPT, MPP aka Kelly Queen of Scars.

The Dolphin Scar Release Kit is the perfect clinical adjunct or home therapy solution for anyone who has experienced surgical scarring or traumas and suffer from chronic pain. The Dolphin Scar Release Kit targets scar tissue that has a therapeutic role that helps to restore the natural flow of energy. This simple, quick, non-invasive treatment offers a natural yet highly effective method of relieving pain and treating both internal and external scars.

For more than 20 years, Kelly has been a practicing occupational therapist and has helped women manage their chronic pain mostly due to surgical scarring -- from C Sections to breast augmentations.

Why it Works - "Scars are like icebergs, most of its structure is below the skin reaching inner tissues called fascia. Fascia intertwines with your nervous system like a Spiderman's suite, forming one of the biggest structures in our body.

"Scars injure fascia, straining the entire body like an internal straight jacket," says Armstrong. "By reducing the size of the scar with the Dolphin, you relax fascia to relieve pain and stress. It's a simple, safe approach that is easy to apply, even at home."



A recent comprehensive LANCET study(N=4475) reported that 10-50 percent (%) of post-surgical patients will develop Chronic Post Surgical Pain (CPSP), which is defined as pain lasting longer than 1 year post surgery.

With over 60 million surgeries in USA annually, this study theoretically suggests our modern medical surgical system is essentially feeding the chronic pain market. But now there is a solution (at hand).

Dolphin applies a patented solution that is based on the scientific concept of increasing skin's inter-cellular metabolism, protein synthesis and healing functioning to re-awaken the skin's ability to self generate.

By targeting direct cellular stimulation of microcurrent waves through the scars, this simple and discomfort free procedure works by reducing dermal trauma, adhesions and fascia restrictions that scars cause.

Clinical trials at suggest an average 23% reduction in scar size after a single Dolphin treatment, which is consistent with patient feedback. After application, patients report significant physical changes in the scar's texture, color and size and repeated applications have been reported to reduce scars completely.



This localized scar tissue reduction has a body-wide influence of reducing pain. Published studies suggest the pain reduction after Dolphin applied to scars to be between 73% (JCAM 2016) and 82% (OGN 2019), significantly higher than current pain management solution offered today.

"I have suffered from breast augmentation encapsulation for a little over 15 years. The scar tissue in my chest was so painful and debilitating that I developed difficulties breathing during the last decade and was diagnosed as adult asthma. I have to admit that I was skeptical of Dolphin's scar release abilities, however after 2 months of use, the power of scar release has been absolutely unreal for me. I now have regained movement in my chest that I've lost for 15 yrs and thought it will never return. Thanks to Dolphin my life has been forever changed more than I can ever articulate." S. Yang



Dolphin Scar Release kit

Scars have been shown to disrupt the proper flow of electrical energy throughout the body causing a variety of health problems including chronic pain.

The Dolphin Scar Release Kit comes with 2 hand-held micro-current devices, protocol manual and instructions for safe clinical or home application. Dolphin Scar Release Kit retails for $700.00 and may be purchased directly on the company's website. Dolphin Scar release Kit has an unconditional 30-day money return policy.



For more information or to schedule an interview contact Kelly Armstrong at 1-800-567-7246 or [email protected].



Media Spokesperson: Kelly Armstrong OTR/L, SIPT

Dolphin Scar Release Kit

https://www.dolphinmps.ca/mps-dolphin-scar-release-therapy/

2-11 Bonfield Avenue (Main Floor)

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M4E 1B9

Phone: 1-800-567-7246

Email: [email protected]

