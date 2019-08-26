How to Straight-Through Process Your AP Invoices Into Oracle ERP Cloud with Transcepta, Webinar Sept. 10

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcepta is hosting a webinar Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 2 PM EDT to demonstrate how Oracle ERP Cloud customers can access powerful automation tools to achieve straight-through invoice processing.

Join Shan Haq, VP of Transcepta Corporate Strategy and Development, to learn how Transcepta's straight-through AP invoicing completes the Oracle ERP Cloud solution. Transcepta's AI and machine learning enable the employment of advanced algorithms that auto-match invoices to POs and auto-code non-PO invoices for customers.

"Transcepta's customers enjoy the highest straight-through invoice processing rate without human intervention," says Ray Parsons, CEO of Transcepta. "Transcepta provides true electronic connectivity and leverages state-of-the-art technology so customers and their supply chains don't have to spend time doing things that machines can do."

Earlier this year, Transcepta announced incredible 2018 growth and revenue as companies continue to move away from manual AP processes, such as scanning and OCR. Transcepta offers cutting-edge supplier on-boarding programs, revolutionary technology, and free membership for all of its customers' suppliers. Transcepta's E-Procurement and AP Automation solutions also allow customers to save money by streamlining the Procure-to-Pay process through highly developed AI and machine learning.

To attend the Tues., Sep. 10, 2 PM EDT webinar, please register here .

About Transcepta

Transcepta's Intelligent Procure-to-Pay platform helps Procurement and AP teams improve efficiency with smart E-Procurement, AP Automation, Supply-Chain Management, and Advanced Spend and Invoice Analytics tools. Every day, thousands of companies and their suppliers access the Transcepta Network to improve E-Invoicing and Procure-to-Pay processes, drive financial value across the supply chain, and communicate dynamically. Since 2005, the world's most respected companies have chosen Transcepta. For more information, visit Transcepta.com .

