How To Succeed In A Small Business While Handling Adversity

But she persevered and came back, and despite additional legal problems from other issues that would threaten her business, she is now sharing her moving story in a new book, 7 Years on the Front Line: True Stories and Tough Lessons about a Small Business that You Won't Learn in a Classroom.

Tse survived many challenges, including an unjustified three-year long IRS audit, her own interim CEO seeking to undermine her, and a lawsuit for $2,900 bill that ended up costing her many times more in legal fees. These may seem like examples of a business failure, but they are the lessons learned by a strong and empowered immigrant woman of faith who was able to establish, grow, and re-grow her business.

The book describes:

How a strong-willed immigrant crossed cultural and gender boundaries to become a successful entrepreneur

The challenges women face in business, and the opportunities available to them

Motivational insights for living a healthy, balanced life

The shortcomings of the legal system – knowing when to sue and when to settle

The importance of maintaining character and reputation during times of adversity

"I want to give hope and inspiration to the millions of people who launch a business this year," says Tse, "and to tens of millions more who struggle to survive and thrive in the small business world, especially during a pandemic and strained economy. I intentionally made my story one that is transparent so that people can see how real people make real mistakes – and how they can find achievable solutions."

About Sarah Y. Tse

Sarah Y. Tse is a successful entrepreneur, publisher, and author. She has been the founder and CEO of United Yearbook Printing since 2008, and has been the co-founder and CEO of TSE Worldwide Press since 2004. Her education includes receiving a B.A. in Computer Graphics Design from Biola University, studying law at California Southern Law School, and earning an M.B.A. in International Business and Marketing from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. Sarah is currently enrolled at a law program with NWCU School of Law, and is preparing to become licensed to practice in the state of California.

Tse resides in Southern California. For more information, please consult: www.sarahytse.com and www.tseworldwidepress.com.

SOURCE Sarah Y. Tse

