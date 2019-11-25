How to Take the Stress Out of Talking with Family and Friends During the Holidays

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While the holidays are typically a time for gathering with family and close friends to eat, drink and be merry, unfortunately the trend has become to have passionate arguments on the menu or just not attend.

"This time of year is meant to celebrate the special meanings of the season, but also the relationships we have with our family, friends and neighbors," says Gerald Parsons, Chief International Director of Dallas-based Life Languages International. "However, it's also a time to focus on being better listeners and communicators, not changing the other person's views."

1. Learn to speak and listen, so more will hear and understand.

Don't interrupt, let the other person finish

Ask if they are finished speaking

Learn to say "Thank you for bringing that to my attention"

Listen for key words "think" "feel" "do" these are indicators for crafting responses with the same words

Ask permission to offer an opinion rather than forcing your opinion

2. Establish a "No Offense Zone"

Decide to not be offended or offend while together

Remember the relationship is more important than the opinion

Different opinions don't have to result in rejection

Don't dilute your respect base on differences of opinion

3. Build Relationship Equity

Make positive word deposits

Don't make negative word withdrawals

Don't let unmet expectations become an emotional debt

Offer compassion vs condemnation

Don't bring politics to the dinner table

Rules without relationship creates a NSF (non-sufficient friendship)

The past is a great teacher but a terrible guest, so leave your baggage at the door

4. Give people the attention and respect they deserve

Agree to set aside digital devices so you can focus on the people in the discussion

Life Languages International's successful communications strategies are the vision of Fred and Anna Kendall. With the collaboration of health care professionals, business executives and first responders, the Kendalls have created the 7 Life Languages.

For more information, visit www.LifeLanguages.com or follow on social media.

