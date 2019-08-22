How To Update Your Current Brand to Increase Followers

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media is an excellent way to promote your business. Each day, more and more brands are turning to the different media platforms to expand their company. The important thing to remember when attempting to grow your audience, is to stick to your brand guidelines and values. Without having an established brand and brand values, it will be difficult to create a target audience and promote your content effectively. Whichever market your brand is in, following these tips will help you increase your followers.

Produce Valuable Content. People rely on reviews for the majority of products and services. Last year, it was estimated that 46% of people said that they turn to social media when making a buying decision. If your content is engaging, you can open the door to a whole new market. Your current brand will be exposed to people who may not have seen it before, therefore increasing your followers. An important note to keep in mind when product valuable content is to keep it short. Social media isn't the place for a lengthy piece of text. Whether you're on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, the majority of users want to see visually appealing content. You only have a few seconds to really grab someone's attention, so make sure that your content is valuable enough to do so. Communicate and Engage. Your followers want to be kept in the loop with anything and everything involving your brand. When engaging with others, as Carola Jain , CMO of Spartan does daily, communication is vital to the success of your brand. Engaging with customers makes your brand more personable and also helps to establish a relationship with your followers. Using hashtags is a great way to engage and generate more exposure for your brand by driving users to your page who may not have been exposed to your content otherwise. When used correctly, hashtags can help increase both the engagement of your posts and your total number of followers. Consistency. In order to attract more followers, your brand's social media posts need to be consistent. If you aren't posting frequently enough, your followers will lose interest and tap the unfollow button. Staying organized with your content, like Carola Jain , CMO of Spartan, does will keep the followers coming. Your followers need to be provided with quality posts on a regular basis which is why it's important to stay up to date on your social media insights to see what works for your brand and what doesn't.

Social media is a great thing, so make the most out of each platform to keep your current followers happy and win over ones.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service Long Island Ad Agency that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

