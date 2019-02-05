How to Utilize Bolt Seals During Waterborne Shipments

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Casting and Manufacturing shares best practices for utilizing bolt seals during waterborne shipments.

Bolt seals are a type of high security seal that make use of a complex locking mechanism to keep cargo safe. Although they can be fastened manually simply by clicking the two pieces together, they cannot be removed so easily. They can only be removed with bolt cutters, making cargo theft very difficult. Additionally, they have marked, tamper-evident outer shells which provides another layer of security and peace of mind.

Because of their level of security and their durability, they are most often used to secure shipping containers for international shipping. Often that means waterborne shipments will be necessary to complete international delivery. Bolt seals are an excellent tool for this job. Here are some ways you can utilize bolt seals during waterborne shipments.

Make sure they comply with ISO 17712. ISO 17712 "establishes uniform procedures for the classification, acceptance, and withdrawal of mechanical freight container seals." In other words, it sets the standards for high security seals. Bolt seals must comply with these standards in order to be accepted by customs around the world.

Consider serialization or barcodes. You can vamp up security and efficiency even more by using additional security layers. Barcodes and serial codes work to your advantage in two simultaneous ways. First, their presence is a psychological deterrent for anyone attempting to tamper with the cargo. Second, the serial or barcoding systems give you a simple and foolproof way to track the shipment from start to finish. This removes human error from the equation and reduces the amount of time spent labeling and tracking the cargo.

Rely on them for heavy loads. Bolt seals are one of the most durable types of security seals. They can withstand resistance of up to a ton or more, making them a great choice for large cargo loads (as typically seen with waterborne shipments). Durability is an important factor given the wear and tear that shipments can go through--it's important that seals can hold up under any conditions.

The bolt seal is a great option for waterborne shipments because of its level of security, its durability, and its ease of use.

