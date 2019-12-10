How to Work with People Who Are Not Like You

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many leaders running large global corporations based in the U.S. tell us that their companies aren't 'global enough,'" says Taylor Griffin of The Miles Group/TMG. "Companies want their people to develop a perspective beyond a 'headquarters' view of the world. Leaders ask, can our people adapt to different situations and different people sitting across the table?"

In a new C-Suite Intelligence podcast episode out today, "Dealing with Difference: Adapting to a Diverse Global Workforce," Griffin states: "To succeed in an economy that is increasingly diverse, individuals must adapt to culture and gender and age differences as well as to a broad range of personality and communication styles.

"Companies need leaders who can bring broad experience and empathy to discussions. They make better decisions and reflect the world we live in."

Dealing with Difference is part of the C-Suite Intelligence Podcast series by TMG, which helps companies develop their top-level and emerging talent. Other episodes in TMG's podcast series include:

About the C-Suite Intelligence podcast

CEOs running the world's top companies don't start out that way – they pull ahead of their peers with behaviors and practices that make them the "best of the best." Stephen Miles and the team at TMG coach some of the world's most successful executives, helping them continuously up their game even as business conditions grow more complex every day. Through the C-Suite Intelligence podcast, learn the secrets of the highest performers, and use this intelligence to power your career.

About The Miles Group/TMG

TMG develops talent strategies for organizations, teams, and individuals – focusing on high-performance, world-class leadership. Through assessments and development, coaching, leadership transition planning, and organizational design, TMG helps clients cultivate exceptional talent from the C-suite to the next generation of leaders throughout the organization. Clients include many of the Fortune 100 as well as VC portfolio companies, firms in transition, and organizations around the globe and across industries. TMG has been featured in Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, C-Suite, Entrepreneur, and Chief Executive. The firm is headquartered in New York City and operates globally. For more information, visit http://miles-group.com. Follow TMG on Twitter @TheMilesGroup and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-miles-group.

