How Top Travel Destinations Were Impacted By the Coronavirus Pandemic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Six months ago, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, impacting travel worldwide.
Data from travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, reveals how travel to top tourist destinations has been affected since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
Drastic Decrease in Travel to International Destinations
Prior to COVID-19, international trips made up 86% of all insured travel, but in the six months following the pandemic declaration, international trips account for only 47% of insured travel.
- The United States is the only top destination to see an increase in travelers for trips booked amidst the pandemic, all other top destinations have seen significant decreases.
|
Top 10 Destinations
6 Months Prior to Pandemic Declaration
|
% Change in Number of Travelers
Post-Pandemic Declaration
|
US
|
+7.48%
|
Mexico
|
-75.15%
|
Italy
|
-93.89%
|
France
|
-90.78%
|
Canada
|
-74.92%
|
Spain
|
-93.16%
|
UK
|
-84.27%
|
The Bahamas
|
-83.53%
|
Israel
|
-86.55%
|
Costa Rica
|
-91.64%
Accessible Destinations Replace Europe For American Travelers
European countries accounted for half of the top ten international destinations for American travelers prior to COVID-19. However, as COVID-19 caused travel restrictions for many European destinations, the UK and France are the only European countries to remain in the top ten international destinations.
- Accessible destinations like Mexico, Canada, and Caribbean countries now account for more than half of the top ten international destinations.
|
Top 10 International Destinations
6 Months Prior to Pandemic Declaration
|
Top 10 International Destinations
6 Months Post-Pandemic Declaration
|
Mexico
|
Mexico
|
Italy
|
Canada
|
France
|
UK
|
Canada
|
The Bahamas
|
Spain
|
US Virgin Islands
|
UK
|
Turks and Caicos
|
The Bahamas
|
Israel
|
Israel
|
Jamaica
|
Costa Rica
|
France
|
Germany
|
Australia
Methodology: Data is based on travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth between September 12, 2019 - September 11, 2020, for all future travel. Statistics reflect the comparison between the six month period prior to the pandemic declaration (Sept 12, 2019 - March 11, 2020) to the six month period after the pandemic was declared (March 12, 2020 - Sept 11, 2020) unless otherwise noted.
